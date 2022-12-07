Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Strip Down for New Formless Beauty Launch: 'It's Fun to Bare All!'

'Tis the season for Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg to ditch their clothes!

In a new holiday ad announcing the drop of Formless Beauty's Nude Collection of lip glosses, the couple appear naked — with some strategically placed ribbons and puppies placed in front of certain body parts.

"It was fun to bare it all with my husband for this shoot," McCarthy, 50, said. "I definitely have a thing for chestnuts roasting and large packages adorned with red ribbons."

For Wahlberg's part, he said he was happy the photo shoot came while he was at his fighting weight.

"I love having fun with Jenny, and she asked me right before 'in-shape New Kids Donnie' became a 'doughnut-eating Blue Bloods Donnie,' so the timing was perfect," the 53-year-old actor said.

Courtesy Formless Beauty

It all comes one year after McCarthy announced the launch of her clean cosmetics brand.

"There are a lot of celebrity brands out there, but not all of them are vegan and cruelty-free, so I am very proud that mine is," she told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Courtesy Formless Beauty

The Nude Collection — shimmering neutral shades named Bliss, Radiance and Euphora — builds on the brand, after McCarthy released three lip gloss colors last year and two others earlier this year.

The eco-friendly glosses feature a "non-sticky formula" and are made in the U.S.

Each Nude Collection bundle purchase also qualifies customers for a drawing to receive a Christmas Day phone call from Jenny and Donnie. They have also autographed 2,000 of their nearly-naked holiday ads for customers.

The Nude Collection goes on sale Dec. 7.