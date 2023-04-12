Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Tattoos Including 3 Butterflies in Honor of Her Kids

Jennifer Love Hewitt is honoring her three children with some permanent artwork.

The Party of Five alum showed off some new butterfly tattoos "for her kids" on her Instagram Tuesday in a shared post with the artist, Victoria Do — who also gave the actress some "finger adornments."

The photos showed three butterflies placed on Hewitt's upper left arm in black ink with fine, detailed lines, while the additional array of tiny tattoos revealed on her fingers accented her diamond ring, gold jewelry and purple hombre nail art.

The actress shares Autumn James, 9, Atticus James, 7, and Aidan James, 1½, with her husband Brian Hallisay, who she met on the Lifetime show The Client List.

The mom of three just turned 44 on Feb. 21 and commemorated her special day with a makeup-free selfie. "Woke up at 4am and was 44!" the 9-1-1 star wrote alongside her photo.

"I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us," Hewitt shared.

The TV and film actress also thanked her mom (who died in 2012 from cancer) for giving her life and shared how much she missed her before talking about her own son Atticus surprising her with a song. "Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone," she said. "It's my birthday you have to do it! ❤️"

Jennifer Love Hewitt/instagram

Back in May 2021, the proud mother announced news of a third baby on the way exclusively with PEOPLE, ahead of Aidan's September birth.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," she shared. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models."

"This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human," she continued to PEOPLE of son Aidan.

Hewitt added that she loves "the experience" of being pregnant, though she said that her third baby would likely be her last: "I'm pretty sure. I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a great number."