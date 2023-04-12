Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Tattoos Including 3 Butterflies in Honor of Her Kids

The Party of Five alum shares kids Autumn James, 9, Atticus James, 7, and Aidan James, 1½, with her husband Brian Hallisay

By
Published on April 12, 2023 11:14 AM
Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Tattoos Including 3 Butterflies in Honor of Her Kids; Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1"
Photo: Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram; Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Jennifer Love Hewitt is honoring her three children with some permanent artwork.

The Party of Five alum showed off some new butterfly tattoos "for her kids" on her Instagram Tuesday in a shared post with the artist, Victoria Do — who also gave the actress some "finger adornments."

The photos showed three butterflies placed on Hewitt's upper left arm in black ink with fine, detailed lines, while the additional array of tiny tattoos revealed on her fingers accented her diamond ring, gold jewelry and purple hombre nail art.

The actress shares Autumn James, 9, Atticus James, 7, and Aidan James, 1½, with her husband Brian Hallisay, who she met on the Lifetime show The Client List.

The mom of three just turned 44 on Feb. 21 and commemorated her special day with a makeup-free selfie. "Woke up at 4am and was 44!" the 9-1-1 star wrote alongside her photo.

"I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us," Hewitt shared.

The TV and film actress also thanked her mom (who died in 2012 from cancer) for giving her life and shared how much she missed her before talking about her own son Atticus surprising her with a song. "Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone," she said. "It's my birthday you have to do it! ❤️"

Jennifer Love Hewitt Celebrates 44th Birthday with Makeup-Free Post
Jennifer Love Hewitt/instagram

Back in May 2021, the proud mother announced news of a third baby on the way exclusively with PEOPLE, ahead of Aidan's September birth.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," she shared. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human," she continued to PEOPLE of son Aidan.

Hewitt added that she loves "the experience" of being pregnant, though she said that her third baby would likely be her last: "I'm pretty sure. I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a great number."

Related Articles
Jana Kramer and Volition Beauty
Jana Kramer Launches Wine-Inspired Skincare with Volition Beauty: 'Magic Potion' (Exclusive)
Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos
Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos
Jennifer Garner,
Jennifer Garner Got a Chic Bob Haircut but Admits She's Already Growing It Back Out
Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with Her Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break
Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with All Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break — See the Photos!
Katie Holmes at the Haute Living screening of "Rare Objects" held at The Crosby Street Hotel on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
Katie Holmes' Red Carpet Look Has a Little Bit of Everything: Netting, Sparkles and Velvet Fringe
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Polaroids of Kids Stormi and Aire: 'Adventures with My Angels'
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids
Audrey Roloff Reflects on Easter as She Poses with All Three Kids: 'Peace Unexplainable'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram
Thomas Rhett's 4 Daughters Wear Matching Dresses with a Cowboy Boot Print: 'Happy Easter Y'all'
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband and 3 Kids for Easter
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Photo with Husband and 3 Kids as They Celebrate Easter: 'Family'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0l0x_p6_j/. Brooklyn Beckham /Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Gush Over Each Other on Anniversary: 'Here's to Many More'
Rita Ora/Instagram
Rita Ora Brings the Drama to the Beach in Her All-Black Bikini and Cover-Up Look
Snooki/Instagram
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Smiles with Husband Jionni and Their Three Kids as They Celebrate Easter
The Bachelor's Catherine Guidici and Sean Lowe Pose with Kids in Easter Family Photo
'The Bachelor' 's Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Pose with Their Three Kids in Easter Family Photo
Jimin of BTS
Jimin of BTS Reveals the Skincare Product He Always Brings When He Travels: 'Not a Paid Commercial'
Christina Aguilera Shares Tips and Tricks for Oral Sex
Christina Aguilera Rocks NSFW Manicure While Talking About Her Sex Life: 'Open to Interpretation'
Jana Kramer Poses in Sweet Easter Photo with Her Two Kids
Jana Kramer and Her Two Kids Are All Smiles as They Pose in Sweet Easter Family Photo