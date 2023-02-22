Jennifer Love Hewitt Says She's 'Sometimes Insecure About Aging' in Makeup-Free Post for 44th Birthday

"I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy… a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man," the 9-1-1 actress wrote on Instagram on Tuesday 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 12:22 PM
Jennifer Love Hewitt Celebrates 44th Birthday with Makeup-Free Post
Jennifer Love Hewitt . Photo: Jennifer Love Hewitt/instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt is opening up about her insecurities about aging.

On Tuesday, in honor of her 44th birthday, Hewitt shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram accompanied by a caption full of gratitude but also a little insecurity.

"Woke up at 4am and was 44!" the Party of Five star wrote alongside her photo.

"I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us," Hewitt continued.

The actress also thanked her mom for giving her life and shared how much she missed her before talking about her own son Atticus surprising her with a song.

"Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone," she said. "It's my birthday you have to do it! ❤️"

Hewitt has previously talked about growing up and aging in Hollywood. In an interview with Vulture, the star opened up about fielding constant questions about her body during her rise to fame, referring to the past media attention as "gross" and "incredibly inappropriate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I just watched the Britney Spears documentary [Framing Britney Spears] and there's that whole section in there, talking about her breasts," Hewitt, 42, told Vulture. "At the time that I was going through it, and interviewers were asking what now would be incredibly inappropriate, gross things, it didn't feel that way."

Reflecting on her role as Julie James in 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, Hewitt said, "I mean, I was in barely any clothing the whole movie. For some reason, in my brain, I was able to just go, 'Okay, well, I guess they wouldn't be asking if it was inappropriate.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Birthday Wishes to Jennifer Love Hewitt

For Hewitt, the horror film was "the first time that [she] had worn a low top" for a role, compared to Party of Five where her "body was very covered." (She joined the series' ensemble cast in 1995.)

"But now, as a 42-year-old woman with a daughter, I definitely look back on it and go, 'Ew,' " she told the outlet. "At a press junket for I Know or I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, I remember purposely wearing a T-shirt that said 'Silicone Free' on it because I was so annoyed, and I knew something about boobs was gonna be the first question out of [the reporters'] mouths. I was really tired of that conversation."

Related Articles
Behati Prinsloo Shares Scenes from Daughter Gio's 5th Birthday Party
Behati Prinsloo Shares Photos from Her and Adam Levine's Daughter's 5th Birthday Party: 'We Raged'
JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA
John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday with Epic Trip to Las Vegas and Dance With Daughter Ella
selena gomez, bella hadid
Selena Gomez Calls Bella Hadid Her 'Girl Crush' Years After Feud Rumors Over Mutual Ex The Weeknd
Iggy Azalea instagram
Iggy Azalea Says She'll Keep Posting Sexy Photos Because 'I Like It' and 'They're Beautiful' 
Selena Gomez Hair
Selena Gomez Shares Throwback Picture of Long Curly Hair: 'Should I Do It Again?'
cate blanchett
Cate Blanchett Champions Sustainable Style by Rewearing 2015 Oscars Dress to 2023 BAFTAs
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber Wishes 'Hero' Mom Cindy Crawford a Happy Birthday with Sweet Throwback Video Tribute
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna's birthday celebrations continue with baby on board! The singer and her beau ASAP Rocky enjoyed a cozy dinner at their go-to spot Giorgio Baldi, surrounded by loved ones. Joining in on the fun were Rihanna's brother and BFF Melissa Forde, making it a night to remember! Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Sweetly Cradles Baby Bump as She Steps Out to Birthday Dinner with A$AP Rocky
David Beckham Treats Son Cruz to First Legal Beer on 18th Birthday: ‘Finally!’
David Beckham Treats Son Cruz to First Legal Beer on 18th Birthday: 'Finally!'
Millie Bobby Brown Says 'Howdy 19' During Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles
Millie Bobby Brown Gets 19th Birthday Love from Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'Girl of My Dreams'
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Jokes About 'Swelling from Surgery' Following Criticism of Her Appearance at 2023 Grammys
Blake Shelton wears Gwen Stefani jacket
See Blake Shelton's Cheeky Rhinestone 'Mr. Stefani' Jacket Dedicated to Wife Gwen Stefani
Melissa Gorga bikini
Melissa Gorga Poses in Floral-Print Bikini While on Tropical Bahamas Getaway: 'Kill Them with Kindness' 
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Bag for Her Second Birthday
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Purse for Second Birthday: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co3LJvuvRPn/?hl=en. Paris Hilton/Instagram
Paris Hilton Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Star-Studded Party Featuring Rebel Wilson and Sister Nicky
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Cruz on His 18th Birthday: 'You Are Our Everything'