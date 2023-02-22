Jennifer Love Hewitt Says She's 'Sometimes Insecure About Aging' in Makeup-Free Post for 44th Birthday

Jennifer Love Hewitt is opening up about her insecurities about aging.

On Tuesday, in honor of her 44th birthday, Hewitt shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram accompanied by a caption full of gratitude but also a little insecurity.

"Woke up at 4am and was 44!" the Party of Five star wrote alongside her photo.

"I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us," Hewitt continued.

The actress also thanked her mom for giving her life and shared how much she missed her before talking about her own son Atticus surprising her with a song.

"Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone," she said. "It's my birthday you have to do it! ❤️"

Hewitt has previously talked about growing up and aging in Hollywood. In an interview with Vulture, the star opened up about fielding constant questions about her body during her rise to fame, referring to the past media attention as "gross" and "incredibly inappropriate."

"I just watched the Britney Spears documentary [Framing Britney Spears] and there's that whole section in there, talking about her breasts," Hewitt, 42, told Vulture. "At the time that I was going through it, and interviewers were asking what now would be incredibly inappropriate, gross things, it didn't feel that way."

Reflecting on her role as Julie James in 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, Hewitt said, "I mean, I was in barely any clothing the whole movie. For some reason, in my brain, I was able to just go, 'Okay, well, I guess they wouldn't be asking if it was inappropriate.' "

For Hewitt, the horror film was "the first time that [she] had worn a low top" for a role, compared to Party of Five where her "body was very covered." (She joined the series' ensemble cast in 1995.)

"But now, as a 42-year-old woman with a daughter, I definitely look back on it and go, 'Ew,' " she told the outlet. "At a press junket for I Know or I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, I remember purposely wearing a T-shirt that said 'Silicone Free' on it because I was so annoyed, and I knew something about boobs was gonna be the first question out of [the reporters'] mouths. I was really tired of that conversation."