In April, Jennifer Love Hewitt told PEOPLE she dyed her hair blonde to get her “momjo” back (her words, not ours!). But the lighter locks were short-lived — the actress has switched things up in the color and cut department.

Image zoom



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; FameFlynet

The busy mom, who welcomed daughter Autumn in November, has dyed her hair back to her signature brunette shade, and chopped some serious length from the ends. It looks to be an asymmetrical bob, with face-framing pieces that fall right under her chin.

Maybe it’s for a new role, or maybe she just wanted to switch things up (and it can’t hurt to have less length for her 7-month-old to tug at!). The star has gone short before, but this seems to be the most dramatic cut she’s had in a long time.

Hewitt has also been open about losing her baby weight, explaining that she struggled with putting pressure on herself, but learned how to find a balance.

“Having been somebody who has had to think about what my body looked like for 25 years, it was hard when it didn’t come off. I didn’t look like some of the girls in the magazines that I’ve worked with … who [the weight] does fall off for,” she told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ I had to have a conversation with myself. I had to look at [Autumn] and think, ‘Would I want her to feel this way when she’s my age?’ I was like, ‘Get it together – your head’s in the wrong place.'”

Now, Hewitt is making sure she’s doing workouts that include her baby girl. “I hold her, we do squats, we dance, she listens to the music and she loves it. Or I put her in her little chair and she watches and thinks it’s really funny,” she shared. “[Working out is] really jarring to your body. I don’t know how people go back and do CrossFit a week later. It’s just not me. I’m slowly getting back into it. I’m not that worried.”