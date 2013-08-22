The mom-to-be gets a sleek new look

Taking a page out of the Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge playbook, Jennifer Love Hewitt has gotten some new mom-to-be bangs.

And that’s not the only hair switch-up the star showed off at a Pampers event in N.Y.C. Wednesday night. She also was rocking a new shoulder-length cut and a darker hair color, having ditched the long, layered waves and caramel highlights she’s had for years.

To showcase her new sleek cut, the star chose a very simple Isabella Oliver dress that highlighted her Sydney Evan “Love” necklace and sparkling engagement ring, not to mention her expecting-mom glow.

Tell us: Do you love Hewitt’s new look as much as we do?