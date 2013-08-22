Jennifer Love Hewitt Gets a Bangin' New Haircut
The mom-to-be gets a sleek new look
Taking a page out of the Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge playbook, Jennifer Love Hewitt has gotten some new mom-to-be bangs.
And that’s not the only hair switch-up the star showed off at a Pampers event in N.Y.C. Wednesday night. She also was rocking a new shoulder-length cut and a darker hair color, having ditched the long, layered waves and caramel highlights she’s had for years.
To showcase her new sleek cut, the star chose a very simple Isabella Oliver dress that highlighted her Sydney Evan “Love” necklace and sparkling engagement ring, not to mention her expecting-mom glow.
Tell us: Do you love Hewitt’s new look as much as we do?
–Alex Apatoff