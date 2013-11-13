Jennifer Love Hewitt may be expecting her first child in December, but that doesn’t mean she’s been taking it easy. In fact, she picked up an extra project — designing a capsule collection for A Pea in the Pod maternity wear — and we have the first look.



Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Pea in the Pod



Courtesy Pea in the Pod

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Being pregnant for the first-time, I wasn’t sure exactly what pieces I was going to need at different stages. When I went to A Pea in the Pod, I gravitated toward the pieces I could wear early on in my pregnancy and that would also grow with me as my body kept changing. I no longer felt overwhelmed.” Hewitt tells PEOPLE about why she decided to team up with the line. “So with my collection, I wanted to design pieces that other moms-to-be could easily wear from the first trimester, throughout their pregnancy and even after their baby is born. It’s one less thing you have to think about or stress over while you’re preparing for or spending time with your new baby!”

So with that in mind, Hewitt created 15 pieces for her “L by Jennifer Love Hewitt” collection that are pretty classic and flexible — basic tees, printed maxis, cowlneck tops and comfy leggings (see the sketches at bottom). And she’s not just posing in the clothes for glam modeling shots; she’s already worn the leggings out and about.

Image zoom



Courtesy Pea in the Pod

“The leggings that have zippers on the side are my go-to piece in this collection. These are the perfect maternity item — they stretch and move with you and have that added embellishment makes you feel instantly chic,” she shares. “You can dress them up or down and feel great wearing them. I like to pair them with a tee or tunic for during the day and then I can throw on a leather jacket and booties for the night time.” (Though with just a few weeks left to go before her pregnancy, she says the maxi dresses are her go-tos — “They make me feel feminine and they are so comfortable!”)

Hewitt herself is no slouch in the maternity style department, though she admits to getting a little inspiration from Halle Berry. “She always looks chic and pulled together,” the designer says, “which proves that your pregnancy doesn’t have to compromise your personal style.”

Image zoom



Courtesy Pea in the Pod

So what’s her takeaway from her dual roles as mom-to-be and maternity designer? “Find the pieces that make you feel like you and the best and most confident version of you!” she advises. “If you invest in pieces like a maxi dress, side-ruched tees, a pair of leggings and a versatile blazer or jacket, you can mix and match all of them throughout your pregnancy.”

And, she hopes, in the months afterwards; it’s only a matter of time before we see her model them in the months after baby arrives. But you’ll have to wait until March to get your hands on the collection yourself in Pea in the Pod and select Destination Maternity stores.

Tell us: What do you think of “L by Jennifer Love Hewitt?” Will you check out the line?