Jennifer Lopez’s second Coach campaign is here, and it couldn’t be more on-brand for the multi-hyphenate superstar, whose signature style consists of curve-hugging gowns, crop tops, plenty of bling and (of course!) animal print.

In the ad campaign out today, the actress and singer, 50, models Coach’s new CitySole sneakers in a yellow and black zebra print version alongside Michael B. Jordan, and we have the first look.

“They’re lightweight, flexible, comfortable, fashionable,” Lopez says in a video clip exclusive to PEOPLE.

Lopez pairs her CitySole Court sneakers — available today at Macy’s, in Coach stores and on coach.com in three styles: the CitySole Court, the CitySole Runner and the CitySole Lowline — with a Coach graphic tee, a pink leather jacket and black leather joggers.

“The way I like to style them…if there’s a little bit of red in the sneaker, I’ll put on an all red outfit and then just let the sneaker speak for itself,” she says. “Or wear all black, or with jeans. It doesn’t matter. That’s the thing about a good sneaker, you can kind of wear it with anything.”

The Hustlers star says she especially loves the CitySole sneakers because they can easily be dressed up or dressed down. The versatility plays well with her personal street style.

“I love that mix…wearing a tight dress with sneakers or just going all the way there [by] wearing sweatpants with heels,” she explains in the clip. “I think when you grow up in New York, sneakers are such a big part of your lifestyle because you have to pound the pavement.”

Jordan, a native New Yorker, says “sneakers are a wardrobe staple for me.”

The Just Mercy star, 32, adds: “Coach CitySole’s blend of fashion and comfort is the right balance for an everyday sneaker-wearer like me.”

The CitySole Court resembles a classic basketball sneaker, the Runner boasts a “robust heel and grooved details” to provide traction, much like a typical running shoe and the Lowline is an updated version of classic low-top sneakers. According to Coach, the entire collection utilizes “leading technology” to maximize comfort and flexibility while minimizing impact and weight.

“I have always been inspired by the people and unique energy of our hometown, New York,” Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a press release. “Like everything we design, CitySole was created with this in mind. It’s a collection for people who live always-on, spontaneous and adventurous lives.”

Coach announced in November that the 2020 Super Bowl performer would join stars like Selena Gomez and Jordan as a global face of the brand. She made her ad campaign debut earlier this month, starring in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign.

“Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way––she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,” Vevers said in November. “I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video ‘All I Have’. She’s from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage, and I’m particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together.”