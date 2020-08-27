Jennifer Lopez's Latest Coach Campaign Also Stars Her Mom and 12-Year-Old Twins Emme and Max

Coach brand ambassador Michael B. Jordan also fronts in the Fall 2020 campaign, photographed with his friends and chosen family members

Coach is celebrating togetherness and the power of modern families and for its latest advertising campaign, in which brand ambassadors Michael B. Jordan and Jennifer Lopez appear alongside the people who mean the most to them.

For the Fall 2020 global campaign — shot by Jordan Ryan McGinley and launching Aug. 27 — Jordan, 33, is photographed with his friends and chosen family members, including Chad Easterling, Leo Volcy, Jove Edmond, Sterling Brim, René Spellman, Vince Bryant, Bryce Sheldon and Corey Calliet. While Lopez is photographed with her mother, Guadalupe Lopez, and 12-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñez (whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony).

The multi-hyphenate star, 50, and her family also star in a Coach campaign video shared exclusively with PEOPLE. The scenic clip captures three generations of love, as Lopez explains what the term "modern family" means to her.

“There’s not one single definition,” the star says, while modeling a mustard sweater dress, a multi-colored fur coat and a beige crew neck sweater. “It’s not about perfection. It’s about acceptance, where everyone can be their true, authentic selves around each other. I mean, look at us!”

In exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, the Hustlers actress can be seen posing on a tire swing with her kids, embracing her mother and sharing a sweet moment with Emme, who wore a white t-shirt, light-jeans and a chocolate brown puffer for the shoot.

Coach announced in November 2019 that the "Dinero" singer would join celebs including Jordan and Selena Gomez, as a global face of the brand. She made her campaign debut earlier this month, starring in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign. Lopez has since fronted ads for the Coach CitySoul sneakers and the Pre-Fall 2020 collection featuring chambray fabrics embossed with the brand's signature "C" logo.