J.Lo Just Stepped Out Wearing a $3,750 Leather Dress — and We Found Gorgeous Lookalikes for So Much Less

Ever since she stepped out in a plunging, tropical-print Versace gown at the 2000 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez has been known to fearlessly and fiercely push the boundaries of fashion —and nearly 20 years later, she’s showing no signs of slowing down. For a recent photo call for her new movie, Hustlers, Lopez stepped out rocking a luxurious $3,750 burgundy leather dress from the Fall ‘19 Zimmermann runway collection and let’s just say, this may arguably be one of her best looks yet.

From her matching burgundy leather beret to her gold stilettos to her gorgeous blinged out stack of bracelets, Lopez made this Zimmermann dress work. Besides accessorizing it to perfection, J.Lo’s dress choice happens to combine two of the biggest trends for the upcoming fall season — burgundy and leather. Leather (and faux leather) dresses are in, ladies! Plus, burgundy is always a stunning hue for autumn — and just like J.Lo and her sense of fashion, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

No need to stress if leather and faux leather isn’t your thing. Besides picking out a few of our favorite affordable faux leather dresses, we’ve also picked out five beautiful burgundy dresses that will not only become your new go-to styles for fall, but are sure to get you all of the compliments. Scroll down to score Jennifer Lopez’s look for way less, and get ready for your most stylish fall season yet.

Buy It! Lai Meng Five Cats Faux Leather Midi Bodycon A-line Dress with Belt, $49.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Vince Mixed Media Long Sleeve Dress, $177.75 (orig. $395); zappos.com

Buy It! Diane von Furstenberg Silk High-Low Mockneck Midi Dress, $210.99 (orig. $528); saksoff5th.com

Buy It! Mark + James by Badgley Mischka Bow Halter Neck Cocktail Dress, $199; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Chelsea 28 Ribbed Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $89; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Saks Fifth Avenue Ruffled Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress, $69.99; saksoff5th.com

Faux Leather Dresses

Buy It! ASOS Design Leather Look Zip Through Midi Dress With Pephem, $103; asos.com; Jack by BB Dakota Love Vegan Leather Pinafore Dress, $68; amazon.com; Wednesday’s Girl Relaxed Shirt Dress in Faux Leather, $48; asos.com; Lucy Paris Faux Leather Utility Dress, $98; bloomingdales.com