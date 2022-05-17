Jennifer Lopez Wore a Nightgown Out of the House with Sky-High Wedges and a $3,700 Purse
Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can't do? The actress, singer, dancer, and entrepreneur's list of talents runs deep, and she just added another one to it: turning sleepwear into streetwear.
On Saturday, J.Lo, 52, was spotted getting out of her car in Los Angeles wearing a white Doen nightgown, looking impossibly chic. Did she roll out of bed and into the driver's seat in this breezy number? We wouldn't put it past her to look this put-together even for bedtime, honestly.
Lopez accessorized her nightgown with hoop earrings, layered necklaces, a $3,700 Dior tote bag, and blingy Gucci wedges. She styled her hair in a bun on top of her head for a chill vibe. While the "Marry Me" singer's dress screamed "nap time," her accessories told a different story, which created the perfect balance between relaxed and elevated.
Flowy, prairie-style dresses have been flooding Instagram and TikTok lately, and J.Lo's recent endorsement will likely only add fuel to the fire. The appeal is obvious: These dresses are comfortable enough to sleep in, but stylish enough to wear out of the house. Lopez pushed the idea one step further by opting for actual pajamas, but if anyone can pull it off, it's her.
While we don't see nightgowns in the wild every day, white dresses are nearly synonymous with summer. So, titles aside, J.Lo's outfit is a prime example of the ideal white summer dress to wear while running errands or attending picnics and brunches.
But if you're hesitant to wear pajamas as street clothes just yet, there are plenty of similar white midi dresses out there that feel just as romantic and feminine. Take this smocked white dress from Lulus, for example, which features a deep V-neck similar to Lopez's pick. This maxi dress, on the other hand, includes lace detailing and buttons down the front just like J.Lo's — and it's just $78.
A white midi dress will be one of those items you reach into your closet for time after time. Shop seven white summer dresses plus a pair of rhinestone wedges similar to Jennifer Lopez's below.
Buy It! Urban CoCo Sleeveless White Midi Dress, $16.70–$24.85; amazon.com
Buy It! Lulus Essentially Elegant White Sleeveless Backless Midi Dress, $74; lulus.com
Buy It! Lulus Always Wandering White Embroidered Tiered Maxi Dress, $78; lulus.com
Buy It! Lulus Lovely Hours White Ruffled Sleeveless Swiss Dot Midi Dress, $78; lulus.com
Buy It! Urban Outfitters Nicolette Linen Lace-Up Midi Dress, $79; urbanoutfitters.com
Buy It! Madewell Sophia Midi Dress in Seersucker Check, $91.60 with code STOCKUP (orig. $128); madewell.com
Buy It! Love the Label Boho Midi Dress, $275–$325; anthropologie.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Upright Strappy Embellished Slingback Wedge Sandal, $76.99 (orig. $109.95); nordstrom.com
