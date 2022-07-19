Jennifer Lopez Wore 2 Romantic Wedding Dresses for Her Big Day, so We Found Similar Styles

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," she said in the clip. The fit-and-flare design proved to be both timeless and elegant for her big day— not to mention a stark contrast to her second gown: an elaborate, off-the-shoulder lace design by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad (who also famously designed her over-the-top, embellished costume in her recent movie Marry Me.)