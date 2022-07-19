Jennifer Lopez Wore 2 Romantic Wedding Dresses for Her Big Day, so We Found Similar Styles
How sweet it is!
ICYMI, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas over the weekend — and to absolutely no one's surprise, the star looked picture perfect from head to toe. Lopez had not one, but two magnificent wedding dresses on hand for the intimate affair, and we're still swooning over her romantic bridal style.
The star, who shared the news with her fans in her On the Jlo newsletter on Sunday, first donned a demure gown (constructed of beautiful textured fabric) that featured a fitted bodice, high neckline, and sweeping skirt. Lopez's hairstylist Chris Appleton posted a candid video of her classic look — an archived dress from "an old movie" that J.Lo had been holding on to for a long time.
"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," she said in the clip. The fit-and-flare design proved to be both timeless and elegant for her big day— not to mention a stark contrast to her second gown: an elaborate, off-the-shoulder lace design by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad (who also famously designed her over-the-top, embellished costume in her recent movie Marry Me.)
It goes without saying that Lopez can pull off any trend out there, but a coquettish, white lace dress has become a signature go-to style for the star in recent years; and the high-fashion gown worn on her big day was no exception.
Inspired by her breathtaking bridal looks, we rounded up a handful of standout dresses (a few frilly, lavish finds, as well as a handful of tailored sheath styles, natch) — all under $200. While we may not all be walking down the aisle any time soon, these affordable looks are versatile enough to wear just about anywhere.
If you happen to be a size four, this Ted Baker London dress is currently on sale in your size on Nordstrom Rack, and makes for a great dupe of Lopez's look; or, take a spin in this breezy lace halter dress that's currently 58 percent off. This Lulu's mini dress is a playful (and much more wearable) take on J.Lo's second wedding ensemble and a steal under $70.
Shop more lovely looks below, and raise a toast to the queen herself, Mrs. Affleck!
Buy It! Lulus Romance Dreamer Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $109; lulus.com
Buy It! Lulus Let Love Win Bodycon Mini Dress, $68; lulus.com
Buy It! Lalagen Floral Lace Off-Shoulder Mermaid Dress, $45.99–$48.99; amazon.com
Buy It! London Times Diamond Stretch Lace Halter Dress, $49.99 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Calvin Klein Lace Tiered Midi Dress, $109.99 (orig. $169); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Elie Tahari Sage Tiered Skirt Maxi Dress, $199.97 (orig. $448); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ted Baker London Lorene Skater Mini Dress, $127.46 (orig. $349); nordstromrack.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Amazon Best-Seller That Shoppers Say Is a 'Perfect Dupe' for a TikTok-Popular Workout Dress Is on Sale
- Jennifer Lopez Wore 2 Romantic Wedding Dresses for Her Big Day, so We Found Similar Styles
- Ashley Graham Says the Pigment of These $5 Lipsticks Is 'Unmatched'
- Our Testers Gave This Lip Mask a Perfect Score Across the Board