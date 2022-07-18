Jennifer Lopez shared the intimate details behind her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck in her On the JLo newsletter on Sunday

See Jennifer Lopez's 2 Dresses for Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck — She Changed at the Chapel!

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgIaA1kAMlz/? chrisappleton1 Verified Last minute feelings before the wedding …. 💒 1higshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo

Lopez had two dresses on hand for the small affair, the first, something old that held a strong sentiment for the bride.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez revealed as she showed off the classic, boatneck design in an emotional clip shared Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter announcing the couple's big news. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton also posted the sweet clip on his Instagram, writing, "Last minute feelings before the wedding."

Lopez changed into a high-fashion, stop-and-stare Zuhair Murad bridal gown at Vegas' iconic Little White Wedding Chapel. To exchange their "I Dos," Lopez wore a white lace, off-the-shoulder design featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. She added a matching veil with lace trim to complete her look.

As for glam, Lopez rocked her signature bronzy glow, soft smoky eye and a peachy-nude lip, which she paired with voluminous, bouncy curls.

The superstar performer famously wore a Zuhair Murad Bridal Couture gown in her recent romantic comedy Marry Me, and has often turned to the Lebanese fashion designer for show-stopping red carpet looks.

For his part, Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket from his closet.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter, adding, "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Lopez also thanked the Little White Wedding Chapel "for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before their planned ceremony and ultimately split.

Affleck later wed actress Jennifer Garner with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Lopez married Grammy-award winner Marc Anthony in 2004. The exes are parents to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

In 2021, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this year about the couple's second shot at love. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April of last year with a gorgeous green diamond ring, a color that is particularly symbolic to her.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," she shared at the time. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

Lopez also pointed at the couple's second shot at love, and what it meant to them, in Sunday's newsletter.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote, adding that it was the "best night of our lives."

Following the wedding, Lopez posted a makeup-free snap from bed on Instagram — basking in her post-bridal bliss. She also had her elegant wedding band on full display.