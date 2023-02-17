Jennifer Lopez's Valentine's Day Dress Is the Same One Jennifer Coolidge Wore in 'The White Lotus'

Jennifer Lopez and Shotgun Wedding co-star Jennifer Coolidge wore the same romantic Dolce & Gabbana design for two very different occasions — get all the details

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 17, 2023 04:45 PM
jennifer-lopez-coolidge-white-lotus
Photo: BACKGRID; HBO

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge are Dolce & Gabbana girls.

On Valentine's Day, Lopez stepped out with husband Ben Affleck wearing a pink chiffon dress that gave us a case of style déjà vu.

Lopez and Affleck were spotted out on Tuesday night in Santa Monica, California, for a romantic Valentine's Day date. For the occasion, the superstar wore a two-toned, chiffon Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress featuring light pink and deep salmon pleats and accessorized with a white DG logo belt, gold leather double platform heels and a matching golden clutch.

And this is why the dress looks familiar: On season two of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya McQuoid wears the same design while attending the "rich, evil gays" house party in their opulent Sicilian villa.

jennifer-lopez-coolidge-white-lotus
BACKGRID; HBO

In the episode, which turned out to be a major plot point of the season, party host Quentin, sarcastically described the dress as "a symphony of salmon."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, The White Lotus costume designer Alex Bovaird gave us an inside scoop on what it was like to dress Tanya, revealing that Coolidge actually had a lot of input into how the character came to look.

Bovaird said, "Jennifer had a fair amount of input into her own looks, and she's quite precise in fittings. She has a particular way she likes her garments to fit. For instance, her dresses are usually cinched under the bust, low cut and tight. We decided together that she would have upped her style game for Italy so she's wearing less caftans and more designer dresses this season. I like the Dolce & Gabbana arrival dress and the pink printed Temperley dress she wears on the scooter."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While the two Jennifers might have twinned on accident, the Shotgun Wedding co-stars definitely share a fun friendship.

Jennifer Coolidge Honors Jennifer Lopez by Reciting Jenny from the Block in Debut TikTok
Jennifer Lopez; Jennifer Coolidge. Jennifer Coolidge TikTok

Lopez and Coolidge were regularly seen sharing jokes and having a laugh while filming Shotgun Wedding together. Lopez even shared a video to Instagram of a time Coolidge snuck into her hotel room and filmed a video on her phone.

In the video, Coolidge says, "You know, this is so weird, this isn't my hotel room, this is J.Lo's hotel room. Oh my God, I'm on your phone."

She continued, jokingly saying, "Hey JLovers, I'm not J.Lo, but I'm… loving you JLovers."

"Her jewels are in here," Coolidge announced while looking around below her, then added, "I'm going to be in so much trouble."

Related Articles
Jlo Pink Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Date Night Dress Costs More Than $3,000, but We Found a Similar Style for Just $29
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" ; Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
See Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge Goofing Off in Singer's Hotel Room: 'J.Lo and J.Co'
*EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to Giorgio Baldi for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy First Valentine's Dinner as Married Couple in Santa Monica
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Tattoo
A Guide to Ben Affleck's Tattoos and Everything He's Said About Them
best dressed grammys
Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
All Your 'White Lotus' Season 2 Style Questions Answered Ahead of the Finale
Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Micro Mini Version of Blake Lively's Glam Gold Pregnancy Reveal Look
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jennifer Coolidge Honors Jennifer Lopez by Reciting Jenny from the Block in Debut TikTok
Jennifer Coolidge Recites 'Jenny from the Block' in Debut TikTok — with Special Cameo from Jennifer Lopez
Christian Siriano attends as Minted Weddings and Christian Siriano ring in Valentine's Day with pop-up wedding ceremonies in Times Square at Duffy Square in Times Square on February 14, 2023 in New York City.
Christian Siriano Officiates 2 Weddings in Times Square on Valentine's Day: 'It Was So Much Fun!'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding"
Jennifer Lopez Gets Sweet Kiss from Ben Affleck at 'Shotgun Wedding' Afterparty: 'Here with My Hubby'
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Says She 'Almost Went Over' a Cliff Doing 'Shotgun Wedding' Stunt with Josh Duhamel
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Michael Kors - Fall 2023 - RTW - Front Row
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: Host Aubrey Plaza during the Black Lotus sketch on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)
Aubrey Plaza Goes from Guest to Hotel Staff in Hilarious 'White Lotus' Parody on 'SNL'
5883215r
Jennifer Coolidge's Best Movie & TV Roles: From Supporting Actress to Leading Lady