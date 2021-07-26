A Hollywood insider told PEOPLE in last week's issue that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives"

Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing a 'BEN' Necklace After Celebrating Her Birthday with Ben Affleck

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to give fans incredible reconciliation content to obsess over (the yacht smooch! The Jenny From the Block butt-touching reenactment!), the triple-threat showed no signs of slowing down with her latest loved-up moment.

On Monday, Lopez, 52, stepped out with a friend in Monaco, France wearing a white sundress, sandals, a fedora and a gold necklace spelling out "BEN" in block letters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sartorial tribute comes after Lopez celebrated her birthday with her former fiancé, 48, sharing a rather steamy kiss with the actor while celebrating her 52nd birthday aboard a boat on Saturday.

In the photos posted to Instagram, Lopez wore a red-and-gold triangle bikini paired with a brightly-colored caftan, gold jewelry including a Foundrae necklace, and a sunhat. Meanwhile, Affleck opted for a casual button-up top.

"5 2 … what it do …💗," she captioned the romantic images.

Saturday's birthday post marks the first time Lopez or Affleck have shared anything about their rekindled romance on their own social media accounts.

A Hollywood insider told PEOPLE in last week's issue that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."

"They want to do everything they can to make this work," added a Lopez source.

Lopez and Affleck, 48, originally began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

They were first spotted spending time together again in April, following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Since then, the pair have regularly been spotted hanging out together and spending time with each other's children.

A source previously told PEOPLE in June that "it's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben."