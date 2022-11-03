Jennifer Lopez Wears 'Mrs.' Necklace in Romantic Nod to Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has some exciting new jewelry!

On Wednesday, the newlywed, 53, shared pictures of herself wearing a delicate diamond necklace featuring the letters "Mrs." in a nod to her recent marriage to Ben Affleck.

The actress and singer teamed the necklace with Intimissimi lingerie, for which she was recently named brand ambassador, while reclining on a green velvet couch.

Lopez also casually wore off-the-shoulder black silk pajamas that revealed a lacy black bra — and the sparkling new accessory.

"I've Been Thinkin' … comfy cozy writing session today📓" she wrote alongside a carousel of shots.

Jewelry has featured heavily in Lopez and Affleck's rekindled relationship and marriage.

In August the "Cambia El Paso" singer was seen wearing a Foundrae "BEN" necklace while roaming the streets of Portofino, Italy, which was gifted to her by her Affleck for her 52nd birthday.

Lopez showcased the latter necklace in an Instagram birthday post, layering the meaningful accessory with other gold pieces, and wearing them with a red-and-gold bikini and print caftan.

"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it's also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, told E! News at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued, "For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can't separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve."

In April, Lopez also revealed her green diamond engagement ring, which she stated was her "lucky color" on the JLo newsletter on Friday — complete with a video of her green stone, set on a silver band.