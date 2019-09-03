Jennifer Lopez Wears Towering High Heel Sandals with Abs-Baring Crop Top on the Beach - See the Pic

Jennifer Lopez will never sacrifice style for comfort – and that’s evident from her recent beachside stroll.

On Monday, the Hustlers star, 50, hit the beach in St. Tropez with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, wearing a pair of towering 4.5-inch heels.

The Gucci sandals feature a thin gold ankle strap, a braided jute wedge and colored-crystals embellished on the front strap.

Before stepping out onto the beach, Lopez was spotted on a yacht in the south of France celebrating Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday. Lopez’s French Rivera getaway comes two weeks before her latest film Hustlers hits theaters.

Along with her sky-high heels, Lopez donned a white cropped top to show off her rock-hard midsection and a long blue and white polka-dot skirt with a tie-waist belt.

To finish off her look, Lopez wore oversized Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and sunglasses from her and Rodriguez’s collection with Quay Australia. The collaboration, which featured a sexy photoshoot of the pair, marked the couple’s first fashion gig together.

“It’s always easy when we get to do things together,” Lopez told PEOPLE exclusively of the collaboration alongside her fiancé. “We always wind up laughing out loud.”

For Rodriguez, he wore an all-white outfit with a light crewneck sweater and trousers, looking just as elegant as his leading lady.

“She’s an icon,” the former Yankees star told PEOPLE during a chat about his new gig with Ralph Lauren Polo Blue. “She just won the [CFDA] Fashion Icon Award. She’s just so unique in her own way. She finds a way to be cool and urban and yet be super high-fashion. She’s very unique in that way.”