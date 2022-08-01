Jennifer Lopez's lunchtime outing took place a day after she rocked the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event on Saturday evening

Jennifer Lopez Is Fabulous in Florals During Afternoon Lunch Outing in Capri

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in a floral dress as she steps out for lunch in Capri, Italy

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in a floral dress as she steps out for lunch in Capri, Italy

Jennifer Lopez is in full bloom!

Over the weekend, the "Marry Me" singer — who recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck — stepped out for an afternoon lunch in Capri, Italy wearing a bright, floral mini dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The summer garment, made from a print of large colorful flowers on a light-blue background, featured straps with bows on top of its straps, as well as a fitted bodice and flowing above-the-knee length skirt.

Lopez, 53, accessorized the look with a set of small, gold hoop earrings, various bracelets and rings and a pair of wedge sandals. She also carried a wicker bag by her side.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

EXCLUSIVE: American singer Jennifer Lopez flashes a gorgeous smile for the camera during a day out in Capri, Italy Credit: Ciao Pix/MEGA/SplashNews.com

The star's daytime outing came about a day after she rocked the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event on Saturday evening.

Stating that she was bringing her "disco diva fantasy" to life at the gala, Lopez opened her act with two of her signature hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight." She later belted out covers of Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman," as well as Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and Gloria Estefan's "Turn the Beat Around."

Before finishing her set with more of her chart-topping songs, such as "On the Floor" and "Dance Again," Lopez expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the audience, saying, "I give you my heart. I give you everything I have. I love you. Thank you."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The event was hosted by Jamie Foxx, who helped auction off 22 items, including a pair of premiere tickets to Leonardo DiCaprio's latest film.

Other notable names in attendance alongside Lopez and DiCaprio, 47, included Casey Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto and Ansel Elgort, to name a few.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Jet Off to Paris After Tying the Knot at Las Vegas Chapel

The star-studded event took place after Lopez and Affleck, 49, were spotted on a getaway to Paris after tying the knot in Las Vegas last month.

The newlyweds were regularly photographed sightseeing and kissing on outings with each other around the French capital after flying out on July 21.

A source told PEOPLE they were "like two teens ... very loving, very attentive."