Shotgun Wedding, which is produced by Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Reynolds, began filming last month in the Dominican Republican

Jennifer Lopez Wears Bridal-Like Gown on Set of Her New Film in Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Jennifer Lopez has her "eye on the prize" and is back to work after her relationship status with fiancé Alex Rodriguez made headlines.

Two days after a source close to the singer, 51, confirmed to PEOPLE that she and the former MLB player are willing to "do whatever it takes to stay together" despite breakup rumors, Lopez posted two behind-the-scenes photos of herself filming the upcoming action comedy Shotgun Wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Eye on the prize," the multi-hyphenate star wrote on Instagram with the hashtags, #ShotgunWedding #MakingMovies #SetLife #ProducerLife #BTS.

She posed for the beachside snaps in a cream-colored off-the-shoulder bridal-like gown (which appears to be covered in mud) featuring a satin belt, sweetheart-style neckline and a tulle skirt while standing in front of the crew on set.

She was also photographed on-set with co-star Josh Duhamel wearing the dress with a flower crown headpiece.

"You graceful graceful beauty!!!!! Love this!!!! 💓" celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson wrote in the comment section. "How are you aging backwards? Inquiring minds need /have/ want to know," Kristin Chenoweth added.

Shotgun Wedding, which is produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds, began filming last month in the Dominican Republican.

The romantic comedy follows a couple bringing their families together for a destination wedding. But the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet once they arrive at the location. Then, the pair are soon forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Duhamel signed on to replace Armie Hammer after the troubled Call Me By Your Name actor stepped down from the role in January.

On Sunday, Lopez reunited with Rodriguez, 45, on location in the Dominican Republic, and the two "seem much happier," according to a Lopez source.

"Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person," the source said on Wednesday. "They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."

The source explained that Lopez was "very much ready to give up" on their relationship but "she is happy they are still together." (The couple started dating in 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019.)