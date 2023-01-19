Jennifer Lopez Pulls Out 3 Major Looks in 1 Day for 'Shotgun Wedding' Promo — and Serves Up Bridal Vibes

Lopez has been on a style hot streak of bridal-like looks while promoting her new movie

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 19, 2023 11:56 AM
Jennifer Lopez Looks
Photo: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

For the premiere night of Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez totally stayed on theme.

The singer and actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before heading over to her movie's premiere and finally the afterparty. For all three events, Lopez nailed a bridal theme, because of course!

For Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez, 53, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel wearing a delicate yet flirty Giambattista Valli dress with a crisscross ruffled neckline and sweet bow on the front. She even kept her coat on theme, wearing a long white coat into the studio. She wore her hair down with lots of volume and texture, thanks to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

Later Wednesday night, Lopez stepped out onto the red carpet for her movie's premiere, where she posed alongside costar (and onscreen husband) Josh Duhamel. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn put Lopez in a sheer, crystal-covered Valentino gown. The floor-length, long-sleeve couture gown featured a yellow bow detail, which Lopez matched to her yellow clutch.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jennifer Lopez. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

For her movie's afterparty, which she attended with husband Ben Affleck, Lopez changed into a Valentino mini dress. The ruffled number was decorated with sparkles, and she paired the bridal look with a crystal-covered handbag and tights.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a>
Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Though Wednesday was Lopez's big premiere day, she has been leaning into the bridal style elsewhere in her promo schedule. Last week, she wore an all-white Michael Kors suit for a press day. She paired the wide-leg trousers with a white button-up shirt and jacket and accented the look with a gold belt.

And while an all-pink look isn't a traditional bridal style, the romantic, feminine design would work for some brides. That's exactly what Lopez wore on another press day last week. She wore a ruched Magda Butrym midi dress with a leather trench coat.

While the multihyphenate — who also has a new album coming out this year — seems like she flawlessly balances all aspects of her life, she told PEOPLE on the red carpet Wednesday night that she still struggles.

"How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can," the star told PEOPLE. "I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's my life as a performer. You always show the best of you. But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times."

She continues, "I have an album coming out and I've been thinking a lot about that — like, what parts of myself do I share with my audience? And what it means to be an artist and to be authentic. And I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it's like, 'Oh, you have it all together.' "

"But the truth is, I'm just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I'm insecure," Lopez concluded.

