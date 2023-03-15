Jennifer Lopez Wears Only Her 'BEN' Necklace and Towel as She Goes Makeup-Free in Skincare Video 

Jennifer Lopez continues to show her adoration for husband Ben Affleck with her jewelry.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, the multi-hyphenate star rocked her gold "BEN" necklace and little else as she shared her skincare routine with her followers.

Wearing just a towel, Lopez, 53, revealed how she keeps her skin so glowing with the help of her JLo Beauty skincare line.

"I just jumped out of the shower and I looked in the mirror and was like, oh my god, my skin looks really good today," she said while talking to the camera.

"I realized for the past few days, I was really hectic, really busy and I just got lazy with my skincare routine for a couple days. And then I just started using my glow serum," the "Jenny from the Block" singer said.

"I was like, you just gotta do it. At night, in the morning, at night, in the morning. And I did for the last couple days and the difference in my skin is so profound when I'm using it than when I'm not," Lopez explained as her necklace sparkled.

So just to jump on and say if you haven't tried JLo Glow yet, you need to. That with our moisturizer in the evenings and the night and our sunscreen during the day is just a game changer," she concluded.

Alongside the video, the Marry Me star wrote: "Long set days call for a consistent skincare routine …. That JLo Glow Serum is my glow-to ride or die."

This isn't the first time Lopez's Ben-themed jewelry has made an appearance on the singer-actress's Instagram.

Just days after showing off a "Mrs." necklace, the Grammy Award nominee, shared photos in November on Instagram wearing a "Jennifer & Ben" necklace in honor of husband Ben Affleck.

In the first two photos, Lopez wore the necklace with a white silk Halston gown and white fur coat. She also paired the romantic jewelry with a long EF Collection hummingbird necklace and wore her hair pulled back in a low bun, showing off a pair of stunning teardrop natural yellow and white diamond earrings handcrafted specifically for her by Raven Fine Jewelers.

Jewelry has been featured heavily in Lopez and Affleck's rekindled romance and marriage.

In August, J.Lo was seen wearing a Foundrae "BEN" necklace while they roamed the streets of Portofino, Italy. The necklace was a gift from Affleck, 50, for her 52nd birthday in July 2021.

Lopez showcased the necklace in an Instagram post for her birthday, layering the meaningful accessory with other gold pieces and wearing a red and gold bikini with a printed caftan.

"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it's also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, told E! News at the time.

After they originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials in July, before celebrating their union with a larger ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate a month later.