Lopez wore a lace Giambattista Valli mini design from the luxe Italian label's "Love" bridal collection while promoting her new film with boyfriend Ben Affleck at her side

Jennifer Lopez Said Yes to an Actual Wedding Dress for 'Marry Me' Screening

Jennifer Lopez is feeling the love — and she has the wardrobe to prove it.

The superstar stepped out in a very on-theme look for a special Los Angeles screening of her new film Marry Me, hitting the white carpet in a long-sleeve white lace Giambattista Valli mini dress, which the luxe label debuted in September 2021, as part of the "Love" Collection, the Italian fashion house's first-ever bridal collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The capsule featured 17 haute couture bridal looks, ranging from shorter silhouettes to evening gowns and even beautifully tailored suiting.

GIAMBATTISTA VALLI Credit: GIAMBATTISTA VALLI

Lopez completed the look, styled by her longtime team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haeen, with a pair of crystal-embellished Jimmy Choo heels, diamond drop earrings and her signature bronzy glow.

In Marry Me, Lopez plays a pop star who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) after her fiancé (Maluma) is caught cheating. The role was "really fun and also cathartic," Lopez, who coproduced the film, shared with PEOPLE in last week's cover story, adding that she enjoyed "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye."

Lopez's real life love Ben Affleck was on hand to show his support, wearing a chic tailored suit look. The couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004 but called off their engagement, reconnected last spring and have been showing up for each other ever since. They also showed off some sweet romantic gestures at Tuesday's event.

Ben Affleck; Jennifer Lopez Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images



"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," Lopez told PEOPLE of rekindling her romance with Affleck after 17 years later.