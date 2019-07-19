Versace just got Jennifer Lopez the best birthday present.

The fashion house announced a partnership with the lifestyle brand Concepts on a limited-edition sneaker in honor of the superstar’s 50th birthday on July 24.

The shoe’s design pays homage to the iconic plunging green leaf-print Versace dress Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys.

Image zoom Versace x Concepts; Jeff Vespa/WireImage

At $1,075 a pair, the “Chain Reaction” sneaker features a pattern similar to that of the dress, with jungle-green tones and a thick, platform sole.

The sneaker will be available staring Friday in both men’s and women’s sizes at Concepts’ stores in Boston and New York, as well as online at cncpts.com.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The silky gown, with an infamously low-cut V-neck, was one of the first “internet-breaking” moments in fashion history. In a recent video, Lopez, 49, called it her “biggest fashion moment ever” and admitted that it was a last-minute decision.

Lopez was so busy filming The Wedding Planner, that her stylist at the time, Andrea Lieberman, only brought her two feasible choices to wear for Grammys night — a white dress and the Versace number. Because Donatella Versace and two other celebrities had already donned the iconic dress, Lopez’s stylist encouraged her to stay away from it. But after trying on both options, her longtime manager Benny Medina convinced J.Lo to go with the Versace option.

Image zoom Dave Hogan/Getty

“I put on the green dress and come out and Benny goes, ‘That’s it. That’s it. Don’t even talk about it. That’s the dress,’” she said in the video. “And of course my stylist is mortified. She’s like, ‘No! It’s been worn before!’ But the guys were adamant and we said okay.”

On the red carpet, Lopez said she could feel everyone’s shock and admiration as she stepped out in the now-famous design but explained that there was no chance of a wardrobe malfunction despite the high slit and low-cut neckline. “There was never any danger of that. I was so securely stuck into that thing that there was gonna be no mishaps,” she explained.

Later that night, while presenting an award, she received applause for simply wearing the dress.

“All of a sudden, again, a slow murmur and everybody starts clapping. We get an ovation for just standing there!” she said about walking on stage with her co-presenter, David Duchovny. “In that moment, that dress became something that people still reference.”

Image zoom Versace x Concepts

People referenced the dress so much that it’s actually credited for the creation of Google Images. It’s said that the platform was formed after the search engine received so many searches by people looking for pictures of the dress online.

After nearly 20 years, Lopez is still making waves in every aspect of her career, and says she is “holding it together” at the thought of turning 50.

“Listen, at some point, I’m going to age,” Lopez told emmy magazine. “They’ll say, She looks old! But, right now, I’m holding it together.”

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

She’s not slowing down any time soon, though. In June, the singer kicked off her North American tour aptly titled “It’s my Party: The Live Celebration,” which will continue through July 26 – two days after her 50thbirthday.

She’s also starring in the highly-anticipated film Hustlers, which just dropped its trailer and hits theaters Sept. 13.