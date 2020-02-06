Jennifer Lopez Loves These Ugg Slippers So Much, She Owns Them in Two Colors

Image zoom Nordstrom; Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

While Jennifer Lopez was as glam as it gets during her Super Bowl performance (ICYMI, she went through five outfit changes), not all of us exactly have access to tailor-made Versace leather bodysuits featuring 75,000 Swarovski crystals. But just two days later, the star slipped into something a little more comfortable: a pair of cozy Ugg slippers.

Lopez has actually been spotted in Ugg slippers several times over the last few years. She’s worn them on set while filming both Hustlers and Marry Me, and now she’s casually sported them with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. While her go-to pair appears to be the Ugg Coquette Slipper in chestnut, this time Lopez opted for the same style in bright red. The slippers are available on Amazon (though some colors are low in stock in select sizes) and Nordstrom.

Buy It! Ugg Coquette Slipper, $110–$129.95; amazon.com or nordstrom.com

Besides Lopez’s approval, the warm Coquette slippers also have the backing of over 1,200 Amazon shoppers. One customer loves them so much, she treats herself to a new color every year. “I wear them every day,” she wrote. “You get what you pay for. Once you start wearing Ugg Coquette slippers, you will experience that no other brand comes close to the quality, fit, support, and warmth. I am hooked and would not waste my money on any other brand of slippers.”

Not surprisingly, J.Lo is completely on trend with her footwear of choice — a similar pair of Ugg slippers (minus the chunky rubber sole) were one of the hottest fashion products of 2019, according to Lyst.

Buy It! Ugg Scuffette Slipper, $84.95–$86.65; amazon.com

Whether it’s leggings, slippers, or crystals, we have to admit that J.Lo always has good taste.