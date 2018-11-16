Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads in Low-Cut Grey Pants Featuring an Attached, Visible High-Cut Thong

Jennifer Lopez turned heads on Thursday with her latest fashion choice.

The singer, 49, was photographed on the set of her new music video with DJ Khaled wearing low-rise, wide-leg tweed dress pants and a matching, high-cut thong made out of the same material.

It was an unusual look made even stranger by the fact that Lopez’ pants and underwear appeared to be sewn together, attached at the waist.

Paired with the odd clothing item, the Bronx-born star wore a short-sleeve white crop top, gathered at the front, and a cluster of layered gold and silver bracelets and necklaces. She kept her hair long and pin-straight, and also wore hoop earrings.

Lopez’s eye-opening look comes as she releases her new song, “Limitless,” off the soundtrack from her upcoming movie, Second Act — which also stars Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 14.

As fans may remember, Lopez first performed performed “Limitless” in October at the American Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Lopez also recently opened up about her body, telling InStyle magazine for their December issue, “I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows.”

She credits three things to keeping her shape: no caffeine, no alcohol and lots of sleep.

Lopez talked about growing up with a curvier figure too, and why she always felt accepting of her body type. “In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture,” she said. “It was just like, ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good.’ ”