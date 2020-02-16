Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Abs in White Bikini: 'Relaxed and Recharged'

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Twitter

Jennifer Lopez’s abs are out of this world!

The 50-year-old superstar showed off her fit frame on Instagram while seemingly enjoying a laid-back weekend. “Relaxed and recharged,” Lopez wrote alongside a photo of herself striking a fierce pose while clad in a white string bikini.

Undoubtedly speaking for many of Lopez’s followers, Kourtney Kardashian had just one word to say in the comments section: “Damn.”

The Hustlers star shared the ab-tastic photo just two days after celebrating another romantic Valentine’s Day with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

In honor of the love-filled holiday, both Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, posted a pair of video montages full of some of the most adorable moments of their relationship.

“To love and be loved. That’s happiness,” Lopez captioned the clip. “You all make my heart so full and I love you so much. Happy Valentines Day! Macho, you make all my biggest dreams come true!!!! 💕💕💕.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Trainer Explains How She Got Her Incredible Body: ‘She’s Got Crazy Discipline’

In his own caption, the retired baseball player credited his fiancée with making him a “better person.”

“Happy #ValentinesDay to the woman who makes me a better person, to my champion and superstar,” he wrote. “Every day with you is a blessing and I’m so lucky. What a year it’s been already, and there’s so much more joy to come. I love you. ❤️ #Macha.”

Lopez has likely been enjoying having a little more down-time recently now that the Super Bowl performance she spent months preparing for has finally taken place.

Earlier this month, Lopez and Shakira impressed football fans across the country with their powerful halftime performance, which also included a surprise appearance from somebody very special to the “Waiting for Tonight” singer: her daughter!

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Elsa/Getty

Opening up about what it was like to share the stage with her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel, Lopez shared that despite having an audience of millions, her baby girl wasn’t nervous.

“She has the performance gene where she doesn’t let it in her mind, how big it is or how it scares you,” Lopez told host Jimmy Fallon. “That’s what you have to do when you’re up there, you kind of have to control [yourself].”

“She has that gene, the gene that’s like I’m comfortable up here,” the mom of two said. “I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her.”