Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Her Comfy 2020 Uniform Out of Retirement

Jennifer Lopez glows everywhere she goes, but European J.Lo and stateside J.Lo have totally different styles.

There was no missing the 53-year-old superstar as she walked into a Los Angeles dance studio on Monday in a Ralph Lauren rainbow tie-dye sweatsuit. Lopez accessorized with oversized red sunglasses, her signature huge hoop earrings, neon Nike Air Force 1s, and a green Hermés Birkin bag.

The colorful look was a far cry from J.Lo's European vacation wardrobe last month. While gallivanting through Paris hand-in-hand with new husband Ben Affleck, 49, and later, the Amalfi Coast solo, Lopez wore a never-ending stream of romantic sundresses and sky-high heels for PDA-packed park dates, oceanside lunches, and intimate dinners with views of the Eiffel Tower.

But since returning to the States, the Marry Me actress has slipped back into her trademark comfy clothes, and this matching set in particular turned back the clock a few years. Like the rest of us, Lopez had a thing for tie-dye loungewear in 2020 — so much so that she wore this exact Ralph Lauren hoodie and sweatpant set multiple times that year.

And now, this recent sighting hints that a J.Lo-led tie-dye revival might be on the horizon.

Seemingly every celebrity under the sun embraced tie-dye hoodies, sweatpants, and shorts back in 2020, and some even DIY-ed the bold look. Despite its slow decline in popularity, there's still a wide variety of tie-dye clothing out there, from matching sets to stand-alone items like these Champion tie-dye shorts that are on sale for just $18.

Whether you're looking to dive headfirst into the trend with tie-dye sets or you'd rather dip your toes into the bold look with a subtler piece like these denim blue sweatpants, there are plenty of options to shop at affordable prices. Follow J.Lo's lead and shop more tie-dye joggers, sweatshirts, and shorts — all for less than $40 — below.

