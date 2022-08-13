People.com Lifestyle Style Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Her Comfy 2020 Uniform Out of Retirement Tie-dye sweatsuits are back, according to J.Lo By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 13, 2022 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Lopez glows everywhere she goes, but European J.Lo and stateside J.Lo have totally different styles. There was no missing the 53-year-old superstar as she walked into a Los Angeles dance studio on Monday in a Ralph Lauren rainbow tie-dye sweatsuit. Lopez accessorized with oversized red sunglasses, her signature huge hoop earrings, neon Nike Air Force 1s, and a green Hermés Birkin bag. The colorful look was a far cry from J.Lo's European vacation wardrobe last month. While gallivanting through Paris hand-in-hand with new husband Ben Affleck, 49, and later, the Amalfi Coast solo, Lopez wore a never-ending stream of romantic sundresses and sky-high heels for PDA-packed park dates, oceanside lunches, and intimate dinners with views of the Eiffel Tower. But since returning to the States, the Marry Me actress has slipped back into her trademark comfy clothes, and this matching set in particular turned back the clock a few years. Like the rest of us, Lopez had a thing for tie-dye loungewear in 2020 — so much so that she wore this exact Ralph Lauren hoodie and sweatpant set multiple times that year. And now, this recent sighting hints that a J.Lo-led tie-dye revival might be on the horizon. Old Navy Buy It! Old Navy Gender Neutral Tie-Dye Sweatpants for Adults, $15.97 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.gap.com Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Proving That One-Piece Swimsuits Don't Have to Be Basic Seemingly every celebrity under the sun embraced tie-dye hoodies, sweatpants, and shorts back in 2020, and some even DIY-ed the bold look. Despite its slow decline in popularity, there's still a wide variety of tie-dye clothing out there, from matching sets to stand-alone items like these Champion tie-dye shorts that are on sale for just $18. Champion Buy It! Champion Crush-Dye Fleece Shorts, $18 (orig. $35); champion.com Whether you're looking to dive headfirst into the trend with tie-dye sets or you'd rather dip your toes into the bold look with a subtler piece like these denim blue sweatpants, there are plenty of options to shop at affordable prices. Follow J.Lo's lead and shop more tie-dye joggers, sweatshirts, and shorts — all for less than $40 — below. Madewell Buy It! Madewell (Re)sourced Cotton Retro Sweatpants in Swirl Tie-Dye, $34.99 (orig. $89.50); madewell.com Good American Buy It! Good American Boyfriend Sweatpant, $37.50 (orig. $75); goodamerican.com Nordstrom Buy It! O'Neill Wave Tie-Dye Organic Cotton Shorts, $39.50; nordstrom.com Gap Buy It! Gap Vintage Soft Joggers in Blue Tie-Dye, $39.99 (orig. $54.95); gap.com Amazon Buy It! PrettyGarden Tie-Dye Sweatsuit, $37.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! WFTBDream Tie-Dye Two-Piece Set, $37.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.