Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Her Comfy 2020 Uniform Out of Retirement

Tie-dye sweatsuits are back, according to J.Lo

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2022 01:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez glows everywhere she goes, but European J.Lo and stateside J.Lo have totally different styles.

There was no missing the 53-year-old superstar as she walked into a Los Angeles dance studio on Monday in a Ralph Lauren rainbow tie-dye sweatsuit. Lopez accessorized with oversized red sunglasses, her signature huge hoop earrings, neon Nike Air Force 1s, and a green Hermés Birkin bag.

The colorful look was a far cry from J.Lo's European vacation wardrobe last month. While gallivanting through Paris hand-in-hand with new husband Ben Affleck, 49, and later, the Amalfi Coast solo, Lopez wore a never-ending stream of romantic sundresses and sky-high heels for PDA-packed park dates, oceanside lunches, and intimate dinners with views of the Eiffel Tower.

But since returning to the States, the Marry Me actress has slipped back into her trademark comfy clothes, and this matching set in particular turned back the clock a few years. Like the rest of us, Lopez had a thing for tie-dye loungewear in 2020 — so much so that she wore this exact Ralph Lauren hoodie and sweatpant set multiple times that year.

And now, this recent sighting hints that a J.Lo-led tie-dye revival might be on the horizon.

J. Lo Tie-dye Sweatsuit
Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Gender Neutral Tie-Dye Sweatpants for Adults, $15.97 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Seemingly every celebrity under the sun embraced tie-dye hoodies, sweatpants, and shorts back in 2020, and some even DIY-ed the bold look. Despite its slow decline in popularity, there's still a wide variety of tie-dye clothing out there, from matching sets to stand-alone items like these Champion tie-dye shorts that are on sale for just $18.

J. Lo Tie-dye Sweatsuit
Champion

Buy It! Champion Crush-Dye Fleece Shorts, $18 (orig. $35); champion.com

Whether you're looking to dive headfirst into the trend with tie-dye sets or you'd rather dip your toes into the bold look with a subtler piece like these denim blue sweatpants, there are plenty of options to shop at affordable prices. Follow J.Lo's lead and shop more tie-dye joggers, sweatshirts, and shorts — all for less than $40 — below.

J. Lo Tie-dye Sweatsuit
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell (Re)sourced Cotton Retro Sweatpants in Swirl Tie-Dye, $34.99 (orig. $89.50); madewell.com

J. Lo Tie-dye Sweatsuit
Good American

Buy It! Good American Boyfriend Sweatpant, $37.50 (orig. $75); goodamerican.com

J. Lo Tie-dye Sweatsuit
Nordstrom

Buy It! O'Neill Wave Tie-Dye Organic Cotton Shorts, $39.50; nordstrom.com

J. Lo Tie-dye Sweatsuit
Gap

Buy It! Gap Vintage Soft Joggers in Blue Tie-Dye, $39.99 (orig. $54.95); gap.com

J. Lo Tie-dye Sweatsuit
Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Tie-Dye Sweatsuit, $37.99; amazon.com

J. Lo Tie-dye Sweatsuit
Amazon

Buy It! WFTBDream Tie-Dye Two-Piece Set, $37.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Brings Back the Comfy Tie-Dye Sweat Set in Full Technicolor
heidi klum; blake lively; jennifer garner
Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner Are Reviving This Foolproof '90s Style That Reminds Us of Rachel Green
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Looked Super Comfy in a Full-On Groutfit Before Getting Glammed Up for the Met Gala
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in a floral dress as she steps out for lunch in Capri, Italy
Yes, Jennifer Lopez Is Still Gallivanting Across Europe, and Her Italian Lunch Look Is One for the Books
Singer Jennifer Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck went to the restaurant Manko under the rain
Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in Paris in a Simple Summer Dress Everyone Needs in Their Closet
Alessandra Ambrosio in PatBO x Alessandra Ambrosio At Coachella Weekend One
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches to Shop Now
jeans
The 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Thousands of Petite Shoppers
jennifer lopez; selena gomez
Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Proving That One-Piece Swimsuits Don't Have to Be Basic
JW PEI bag
Editor Obsessions! What We're Loving Right Now
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Joins Heidi Klum in Making Overalls a Thing Again
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Revived the '70s in a $2,900 Funky Floral Sweater and Flared Jeans
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on May 2, Jennifer Lopez attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)
Jennifer Lopez Just Activated Summer Mode in a Teeny Bikini, Stilettos, and a Silky Bathrobe
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez Mastered the Art of Layering in This Cozy Wardrobe Essential
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Went Sightseeing Around Paris with Ben Affleck in 2 Breezy Dresses from This Cool-Girl Label