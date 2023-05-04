Holy Mother! Jennifer Lopez Wears 5 Glam Looks (and Counting) for 'The Mother' Press Tour 

Jennifer Lopez is proving to be a matriarch of style with her latest rotation of designer looks.

After commanding the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in an abs-baring Ralph Lauren gown, the musician and actress, 53, soon after hit the streets of New York City to embark on her ongoing press junket for her new action film The Mother — and she's doing so in a handful (and counting!) of impeccable fashions.

From wild leopard print and a chic monochromatic set to one sultry leather number, here's a breakdown of Lopez's outfits, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Showing Off Her Wild Side

Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Hear her outfit roar! Lopez was spotted outside of Live with Kelly and Mark on May 3 wearing a neck-to-toe leopard-print Valentino look.

In true Valentino-style, she layered a sequined mini dress (with maroon feather-adorned bell sleeves) over beaded leggings that seamlessly blended into her patterned pumps.

A teeny logo handbag, gold safety-pin earrings and square-frame sunglasses completed the full 'fit.

Springtime Elegance

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

For an appearance on Today, Lopez and her glam team opted to go for an ethereal vibe.

The final look: a monochromatic turquoise set by Milanese label Del Core, made up with a leather pencil skirt and billowing sheer blouse that revealed her beige bralette underneath. To let the bright color shine, Lopez wore minimalistic see-through heels.

The singer's slicked-back bun showed off her glinting silver hoop earrings coordinating with her rings of choice.

All You Need Is Leather

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

While appearing on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Lopez changed into a statement-making leather Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown with a chic neck-tie detail and flared skirt.

Her bling of the hour — chunky rings, reflective circular studs and a thin-band belt — shone bright against the dark material.

Make It Michael Kors

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On May 4, Lopez was photographed outside of ABC Studios clad in an all-gray getup by Michael Kors.

Though resembling a comfy off-duty look, Lopez's look was actually quite sexy thanks to the body-hugging flare-leg jumpsuit cinched with a wide belt and platform heels peeking under the hem. She kept things cozy with a floor-length coat.

To make even more of a statement, she accessorized with a cream gold-chain quilted purse, ombré-tinted aviator glasses and a voluminous superstar hairstyle.

Business Casual, but Keep It Flirty

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Another one-color ensemble for the win! Lopez was photographed outfitted in full-on beige.

The multi-hyphenate wore her heather gray blazer tucked into an elastic-band skirt with tiers of fringe accents. She kept her sunset-hued sunglasses and transparent stilettos but switched up her bag of the day with a glittery over-the-shoulder purse.