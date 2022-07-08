Jennifer Lopez Teases JLo Body Launch with Sexy Swimsuit Video: 'Summer of Booty'

Jennifer Lopez is set to launch a new line after debuting her skincare collection, JLo Beauty, in 2021

Jennifer Lopez is introducing her new beauty venture in a sexy way.

To tease her upcoming project, the Halftime star posted an Instagram reel on Wednesday, posing in multiple bombshell bikinis.

The video, which was set to her Pitbull collab "Sexy Body," included rotating clips of the "Let's Get Loud" singer shaking her booty, showing off her abs and flaunting some serious dance moves.

She donned a few hot looks, including a mesh swimsuit teamed with a blazer and fishnet stockings, a mustard two-piece paired with a "Jennifer" nameplate necklace and a rhinestone bikini. Against the tropical backdrop, she's also seen almost baring it all, sporting a wet-hair look and covering her naked body with leaves.

According to Page Six Style, we could expect to see "oils, tanning, creams, balms, treatments, serums, lotions, bronzers, sunscreen [and] polishes/scrubs" in an upcoming collection — all products included in Lopez's trademark filings acquired from United States Patent and Trademark Office.

In 2021, the Grammy-nominated artist launched her first eight-product skincare line, JLo Beauty.

"I think I've been thinking about it for about 20 years. Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often," Lopez, 52, revealed during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!). "It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking."

Although the Marry Me star shared that it took her three years to perfect the collection, she said the long process was necessary to build an authentic brand.

"I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn't want to put my name on anything that didn't work or wasn't exactly what I wanted it to be," she told PEOPLE.

Lopez has also been using her entrepreneurial expertise to foster diversity and inclusivity in business.

In June she teamed up with micro-finance nonprofit Grameen America to deploy $14 billion in loan capital to 600,000 Latina-owned small businesses by 2030, as well as offering her mentorship to Latina women living below the federal poverty level.