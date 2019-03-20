J.Lo & A-Rod
23 featured stories since

Jennifer Lopez Speaks Out for the First Time Since Alex Rodriguez Engagement: 'We're Really Happy'

The global icon and former Yankee all-star open up to PEOPLE about their relationship and stylish new project

By
Brittany Talarico
March 20, 2019 08:30 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are newly engaged after two years of dating, and already excited to build a fun, fashionable and family-filled future together.

“We’re really happy,” Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, just days after Rodriguez surprised her with a 16-carat diamond ring while on a romantic vacation in the Bahamas. “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” adds Rodriguez.

One of the first orders of business for one of the world’s most famous — and sexiest — power couples: Getting back to work. After returning to New York from their celebratory island getaway, the global icon, 49, and the baseball star-turned-entrepreneur, 43, are revealing that an engagement isn’t their only new collaboration.

J-Rod just announced their first fashion partnership as a couple as the newest brand ambassadors for eyewear label Quay Australia. Not only do they costar in the super-sexy new ad campaign, but the duo also inspired two different collections for the brand: Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod, available now.

Quay

Of course, the pair has already proven they work well as a team. They seamlessly coordinate their red carpet fashion and they even set off a national trend with their #10DayChallenge no-sugar, no-carb diets.

“Everything that we do, we do together,” the World of Dance judge says. “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

They also find joy in strengthening the bonds of their blended family, which includes Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 (with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis) and Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony). While shooting with Quay in Miami, their children even stopped by the set. “We all come down here and it’s our city, it’s our second home,” Lopez says.

What matters, ultimately, is being together. As Lopez prepares to shoot her new film Hustlers in N.Y.C. this month and for her 50th birthday “It’s My Party” tour in June, Rodriguez will be right there cheering her on.

  • For more on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romantic engagement and stylish new project, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE on newsstands everywhere Friday.

“I don’t have to play 162 games anymore, so I have a lot of time on my hands,” says the former Yankees All-Star, who now is a top MLB sports analyst and fronts his own fitness empire.

And it’s this unconditional love that fuels their relationship: “We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together,” Lopez says. Adds Rodriguez: “We are very grateful.”

Skip
J.Lo & A-Rod
23 featured stories since
Why J-Rod's Romance Could Go the Distance: 'They're Happier in a Relationship Than Playing the Field,' Says Source
3/14/2017
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Meet J-Rod! 
3/15/2017
J-Rod Hits the Gym! New Couple J.Lo and A-Rod Workout Together in Miami
3/16/2017
JLo Shows Major Leg During a White-Hot South Beach Date with A-Rod
3/16/2017
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ‘Getting More Serious’ as Source Says Their Kids Have Met: 'Everyone Is Getting Along'
4/5/2017
Romantic Gifts and Handwritten Love Notes: J.Lo Is on 'Cloud Nine' with A-Rod, Says Source
5/12/2017
A-Rod Gets Real About Making His Romance with J.Lo Work: 'If You Want to Be Together, You Are Together'
6/20/2017
A-Rod and J.Lo Have Fun on the Set of Shades of Blue
6/30/2017
A-Rod Says His Daughters Look at J.Lo 'Like She's the Messiah' and Have Become Part of Her Backstage Crew
10/19/2017
Sweet Treat: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take Their Kids Out for Ice Cream
11/6/2017
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Alex Rodriguez's Matching Bedazzled Starbucks Cup: 'I Had to Do It!'
11/28/2017
Why J-Rod Could Get Engaged Over the Holidays: 'There Are Definitely Talks About Marriage'
12/12/2017
J. Lo and A-Rod Attend Their Daughters' Dance Recital — and Pose with Her Ex Marc Anthony
6/13/2018
Jennifer Lopez Is 'More Mature and Peaceful' with Alex Rodriguez — Inside Their Happy Blended Family
7/11/2018
J.Lo Reveals How She and A-Rod Keep Their Flame Alive: 'We Really Complement Each Other'
7/31/2018
A-Rod Lists L.A. Home for Sale for $6.5M One Year After J.Lo Sold Her NYC Penthouse for $17M
11/14/2018
They're Just Like Us! J.Lo and A-Rod Do Some Last-Minute Mall Shopping on Christmas Eve
12/24/2018
J.Lo and A-Rod Trading $17 Million NYC Apartment for 'Bigger Space' for Blended Family: Source
1/15/2019
A-Rod Messes with a Woman Who Says He Looks Like the 'Guy J.Lo Is Dating': 'What a Tool'
1/17/2019
Alex Rodriguez 'Did Everything on His Own with the Ring,' Source Says of His Proposal to J.Lo
3/11/2019
Alex Rodriguez Spent 'Several Months' Shopping for Jennifer Lopez's $1.75 Million-Plus Engagement Ring
3/13/2019
J.Lo and A-Rod Return from 'Dream Proposal' Vacation: It 'Was the Best Surprise Ever,' Says Source
3/13/2019
Jennifer Lopez Speaks Out for the First Time Since Alex Rodriguez Engagement: 'We're Really Happy'
3/20/2019

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.