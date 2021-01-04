The star celebrated the launch of her namesake line by walking through her nighttime skin routine

Jennifer Lopez Washes Off All Her NYE Makeup with JLo Beauty Skincare: See Her Barefaced Look

Right after ringing in 2021 with an emotional New Year's Eve performance, Jennifer Lopez jumped on Instagram to show fans how she washes away the glam with the help of her newly-launched JLo Beauty skincare.

With her full stage makeup still on, Lopez, 51, wished fans a "happy new year" and said she was going to "wash away 2020" to show how well her products really work. "It's a lot of makeup and I'm ready to wash it off," she said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star dampened her face with a little bit of water, squeezed out a quarter-size dollop of the That Hit Single In a Gel Cream Cleanser and started massaging it on her skin. "It's an excellent, excellent cleanser. I go down to my neck. Look at that!" she said after completing removing all her makeup after about 30 seconds of cleansing.

Lopez then dried her face with a white towel and held it up to show no leftover makeup residue on her face. "My skin is completely clean. Every one of our products leaves you with a little bit of a glow when you're done. All the makeup is gone. You can see a little bit of the redness that I have naturally. A little bit of what I have under my eyes," she said.

After cleansing, Lopez applied two pumps of her That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum ("I like being generous with it!") — a favorite of hers from the line that was sent back about "23 times" until the formula was just right.

"[I wanted to] make sure it had a tightening and instant glow effect," she said. "We finally got it right."

Her pro tip: apply the extra serum on your fingers because "you want to have beautiful hands too."

Image zoom Credit: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

She followed it with the That Blockbuster In a Nonstop Wonder Cream, applied all over her complexion, neck and décolletage, describing it "like a fresh drink of water."

After 100 rounds of product development and lots of back-and-forth with her cosmetic chemists, JLo Beauty's collection of glow-boosting products was born — a Gel Cream Cleanser ($38), Multitasking Serum ($79), Multitasking Mask ($18), Nonstop Wonder Cream ($58), Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer ($54), Eye Cream ($48), Complexion Booster ($39) and Skin-Nutritious Dietary Supplement ($36). The products officially dropped at midnight on Jan. 1.

Image zoom An assortment of JLo Beauty products. | Credit: Courtesy JLO Beauty

"The past three years, we've been working on the products, but we finally got them right," the star said during her appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!) airing Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST. "I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn't want to put my name on anything that didn't work or wasn't exactly what I wanted it to be."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Says Daughter Emme 'Loves Skincare' & Opens up About Her Own Beauty Routine

Lopez's Bronx upbringing was a big inspiration when selecting which ingredients would be highlighted in the formulas.

"The hero ingredient and the basis of the line was kind of a secret that my mom and aunt had from a very young age, which is olive oil. It's nature's secret ingredient which we don't use enough of," Lopez told PEOPLE during an exclusive press junket to debut the line. "They would use it on their skin and on their body, their face and their hair to get like a glow and to highly hydrate and moisturize."