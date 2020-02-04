The Secret to Jennifer Lopez’s Tangle-Free Halftime Curls Is Only $20

The Super Bowl 2020 halftime show might just go down as one of the best in history. Also history-making? Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous bouncy curls. Despite her show-stopping hair flips, pole-dancing mastery, and shimmying next to Shakira, the singer’s hair managed to stay practically perfect throughout her epic performance — and it was thanks to this tiny brush you can get on Amazon for $20.

Lopez’s hair stylist, Chris Appleton, shared a photo on his Instagram Stories with the products he used to achieve her iconic curls, which included Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Finisher Hairbrush. With soft brush tips that gently detangle, smooth, and shine hair, this dry-styling brush is specifically designed to give hair the perfect finishing touch, as seen in Appleton’s Instagram video where he goes through J.Lo’s luscious locks moments before she got up on stage.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

It seems like one final pass with the Tangle Teezer is all she needed: Appleton posted a second video attempting to go brush her hair again, which she clearly didn’t have time for. “I was going in for a last brush… decided Jen got this,” he jokingly captioned the post.

Tangle Teezer makes a slew of brushes designed with different characteristics for specific uses, including detangling, blow drying, and styling. For example, this Tangle Teezer brush is ideal for fine and fragile hair because it has unique two-tiered soft teeth that gently comb without tugging, whereas this palm-shaped version is meant for thick, curly hair since it reduces frizz without brushing out natural curls. And sometimes, you might want to use more than one of its tools for your desired look: Tangle Teaser confirmed that Appleton also used its $14 The Ultimate Detangler brush during J.Lo’s hair prep.

You can snag a Tangle Teezer brush on the company’s website or from Amazon, Nordstrom, or Dermstore. Most of the brushes cost less than $20, so you could even scoop up a few just like Appleton. Scroll down to affordably get yourself one step closer to J.Lo-worthy hair.

