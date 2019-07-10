The newest project by global superstar Jennifer Lopez, 49, is all about self-love and acceptance. Niyama Sol, the athleisure brand backed by Lopez, is releasing a new limited edition seasonal subscription box ⁠— curated by the icon herself.

The brand is inspired by the five Niyamas, which are “yogi-friendly habits for living your healthiest, happiest spiritual life.” Each box is based off one of these practices – and the newest box is focused on Santosha, the commitment to serenity and satisfaction.

The boxes, which are valued at $200, can be purchased for $95 and are filled with all sorts of exclusive goodies. Our favorite item? The $88 leopard-print leggings made from 84% recycled plastic in Los Angeles (plus – they can’t be purchased anywhere else).

The box also includes butt masks from Bawdy Beauty, which features the highest quality, clean, non-toxic ingredients and a rhodonite necklace from SoulKo to “activate” your confidence. You also get JLo x Quay Aviator Sunglasses to face those sunny summer days in style and incense sticks from House of Intuition.

Finally, the box is made complete with ‘shroom samples from Four Sigmatic, providing you will your daily dose of chill, and an adorable canvas tote with an even cuter mantra: “Baby You’re a Work of Art.”

The singer is no stranger to self-confidence and continues to amaze fans with her energetic performances and stunning looks. During the first show of her 24-city North American tour “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour (her first in over six years) Lopez hit the stage with her various hits, elaborate dance numbers and extravagant costumes.

She even showed how she’s instilling the value of self-love and confidence in her daughter. After descending from the air in a red dress, Lopez joined 10-year-old Emme on stage (in a matching dress, no less) to perform the uplifting ballad

“Limitless” from her hit 2018 movie Second Act.

As Lopez continues to inspire friends, fans and family with her focus on self-love, we can’t see what her next box will bring.