5 Classic Jennifer Lopez Pieces You Need to Channel Her Style

There are female pop icons, and then there’s Jennifer Lopez, whose successful career runs the gamut. The Bronx-born singer, actress, dancer, designer, Vegas showgirl, abs inspiration and now makeup mogul, has had a major influence on just about every creative industry, including the fashion world. So it’s no wonder that she’ll be honored with the MTV Video Music Awards Vanguard Award Monday night, in recognition of what she’s contributed to, well, everything.



And her contributions to the universe include a good portion of your wardrobe: From her classic jean mini skirts to her ever-radiant skin, Lopez’s vibe has always been one worth emulating. If you’re inspired to channel your inner J.Lo, keep scrolling to get her top five essentials—including hoops, highlighter and (who could forget?) a Juicy Couture sweatsuit, similar to the one she wore in her 2001 “I’m Real” music video.

Hoops

Buy It! Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-Tone Hoop Earrings, $50; netaporter.com

Heels

Buy It! Jimmy Choo Misty 120 Black Suede Platform Sandals, $695; jimmychoo.com

Sweatsuit

Buy It! Juicy Couture Logo Striped Zip Hoodie, $28.56; walmart.com; Buy It! Juicy Couture Logo Microterry Shorts, $16.56; walmart.com

Mini Skirt

Buy It! Elijah Mini Skirt, $98 (orig. $158), revolve.com

Highlighter

Buy It! JLO X INGLOT Livin’ The Highlight Illuminator, $23; macys.com