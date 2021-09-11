Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed to the airport a day after making their red carpet return as a couple at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in Italy

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Dolce & Gabbana Gown for Gondola Photo Shoot as She and Ben Affleck Depart Venice

09/11/2021 Jennifer Lopez is seen on a gondola in Venice, Italy. The 52 year old took to the water for a stunning photoshoot wearing a Dolce & Gabbana strapless tulle ballgown.

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of Italy!

On Saturday, the 52-year-old singer took part in a stunning photo shoot on a gondola in Venice during the last day of the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

She modeled a Dolce & Gabbana strapless tulle ball gown on the water. The elaborate dress featured a print of the Italian city and was accessorized with a thin black belt around the "Let's Get Loud" singer's waist.

Lopez wore glamorous makeup for the shoot as well, with her cheekbones defined and her lips covered in a bold, statement-making red lipstick.

After the photo shoot, she and Ben Affleck reportedly headed to the airport.

09/11/2021 Jennifer Lopez is seen on a gondola in Venice, Italy. The 52 year old took to the water for a stunning photoshoot wearing a Dolce & Gabbana strapless tulle ballgown. Credit: TheImageDirect.com

The night prior to her gondola moment, Lopez and boyfriend Affleck set the red carpet ablaze at the Venice Film Festival.

There, Lopez and Affleck, 49, made an entrance at the premiere of the actor's new film, The Last Duel — their first red carpet appearance since rekindling their romance earlier this year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lopez brought out all the bling, wearing a white mermaid-style Georges Hobeika gown with a deep neckline, accentuated with a string of Swarovski crystal embellishments. She accessorized with a Cartier bracelet, earrings, and a ring featuring yellow jewels, an embellished silver clutch, and Jimmy Choo platforms.

Affleck, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with satin lapel and Christian Louboutin shoes. The couple held hands and kissed as the photographers snapped their pictures.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leaving Venice, Italy - 11 Sep 2021 Credit: Ciao Pix/Shutterstock

The pair originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.