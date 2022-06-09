Halftime is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 14

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Black and Sheer Gown for Halftime Premiere at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jennifer Lopez attends the Tribeca Festival Opening Night & World Premiere of Netflix's Halftime on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is sizzling in sheer at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

The Marry Me actress, 52, attended the premiere of her Halftime documentary at the film festival, wearing a curve-hugging black velvet and sheer floor-length gown.

She accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver dangling earrings and a black clutch.

Lopez shared the look with her Instagram followers, offering a side angle of the ensemble. "#Halftime Premiere 🖤❤️ @Netflix# TribecaFilmFestival #Tribeca," she captioned the post.

Halftime, which will debut on Netflix on June 14, focuses on Lopez's decades-long career in the industry, with a focus on her Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jennifer Lopez attends the Tribeca Festival Opening Night & World Premiere of Netflix's Halftime on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

"Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose," the festival shared in a news release in April.

The trailer for the film highlights several of the struggles she faced throughout her career, including her fight to be taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood and the judgment she received from the public and the media early on.

Lopez recalled being called "diva" and "serial bride" in the sneak peek. "I really believed what they said," she said in the clip.

She also revealed she grappled with her self-confidence. "It was hard. I just had very low self-esteem," the actress explained.

"I had to really figure out who I was, and believe in that, and not believe anything else," she added.

Along with some of the harder moments, the movie shines a light on her successes — including her 2020 Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira and her critically acclaimed performance in Hustlers.

Intimate moments with her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme and her relationship with fiancé Ben Affleck, 49, are explored in the film as well.