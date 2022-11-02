Jennifer Lopez Embraces Her Inner Child in Coach's Holiday Campaign — and Reveals Her Favorite 'It' Bag

Jennifer Lopez is reveling in the holiday spirit the Coach way.

To kick off the celebratory season, the superstar singer and actress stars in the label's new holiday campaign "Feel the Wonder" and shares with PEOPLE exclusively about being on set and her intimate plans for the upcoming festivities.

Photographed and shot by Anton Gottlob, the joyus spot captures Lopez — as well as actors Zoey Deutch and Chan-young Yoon — in Coach's "larger-than-life" Winter Wonderland while embracing their inner child and the warm fuzzy feelings of the holidays.

"Coach's holiday campaign captures a child-like sense of wonder and excitement that all of us can relate to," Lopez, 53, tells PEOPLE. "The holidays are so magical when you are a kid and it was so fun to tap into that spirit again. It was a rare opportunity that I got to play and have fun during a photoshoot!"

Anton Gottlob

Lopez poses in looks pulled from Coach's Winter 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection, "inspired by Stuart Vevers' vision of timeless American heritage juxtaposed with the attitude of counter-culture."

She also models some of Coach's coveted handbags, including her favorite — The Rogue Top Handle in the brand's signature jacquard print.

"It's the go-anywhere bag and festive for the season," Lopez shares. "I love the little cherry red patent leather bag — so mini and so lovely for holiday party outfits."

Anton Gottlob

When it comes to shopping for her loved ones, the Coach global ambassador says the perfect present is the Tabby 26 shoulder bag, which she calls "iconic."

"It's a sleek, cool style while also being timeless. I always look for that when I think about what I'm gifting — something that is timeless and can be used every day. Gorgeous and practical."

For the JLo Beauty founder, the holidays is a time for family, good spirits and relaxation.

"Christmas is my favorite time of year. I love decorating my home and gift-giving and it's when I really get to spend time cooking for my family — [my] fave," she says. "It's downtime for me after a busy fall work schedule and I look forward to it the whole year, every year!"

"Spending time with family" and diving into "holiday treats and yummy food" are also favorites for Lopez, who is spending Christmas as a newlywed following her romantic nuptials to Ben Affleck in August.

Anton Gottlob

In addition to the homey campaign, Coach is igniting the holiday magic with its first virtual shopping destination, modeled after its vintage stores and powered by experiential e-commerce platform Obsess.

The digital space will allow customers to explore themed rooms, shop the holiday collection, interact with the house's mascot Rexy to unlock giftable items and livestream their shopping session alongside friends and influencers.