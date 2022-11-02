Jennifer Lopez Embraces Her Inner Child in Coach's Holiday Campaign — and Reveals Her Favorite 'It' Bag

Jennifer Lopez opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about her latest spot with Coach and how she plans to spend the upcoming season

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 03:49 PM
Jennifer Lopez stars in Coach Feel Wonder campaign. Photo Credit: Anton Gottlob
Photo: Anton Gottlob

Jennifer Lopez is reveling in the holiday spirit the Coach way.

To kick off the celebratory season, the superstar singer and actress stars in the label's new holiday campaign "Feel the Wonder" and shares with PEOPLE exclusively about being on set and her intimate plans for the upcoming festivities.

Photographed and shot by Anton Gottlob, the joyus spot captures Lopez — as well as actors Zoey Deutch and Chan-young Yoon — in Coach's "larger-than-life" Winter Wonderland while embracing their inner child and the warm fuzzy feelings of the holidays.

"Coach's holiday campaign captures a child-like sense of wonder and excitement that all of us can relate to," Lopez, 53, tells PEOPLE. "The holidays are so magical when you are a kid and it was so fun to tap into that spirit again. It was a rare opportunity that I got to play and have fun during a photoshoot!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> stars in Coach Feel Wonder campaign. Photo Credit: Anton Gottlob
Anton Gottlob

Lopez poses in looks pulled from Coach's Winter 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection, "inspired by Stuart Vevers' vision of timeless American heritage juxtaposed with the attitude of counter-culture."

She also models some of Coach's coveted handbags, including her favorite — The Rogue Top Handle in the brand's signature jacquard print.

"It's the go-anywhere bag and festive for the season," Lopez shares. "I love the little cherry red patent leather bag — so mini and so lovely for holiday party outfits."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> stars in Coach Feel Wonder campaign. Photo Credit: Anton Gottlob
Anton Gottlob

When it comes to shopping for her loved ones, the Coach global ambassador says the perfect present is the Tabby 26 shoulder bag, which she calls "iconic."

"It's a sleek, cool style while also being timeless. I always look for that when I think about what I'm gifting — something that is timeless and can be used every day. Gorgeous and practical."

For the JLo Beauty founder, the holidays is a time for family, good spirits and relaxation.

"Christmas is my favorite time of year. I love decorating my home and gift-giving and it's when I really get to spend time cooking for my family — [my] fave," she says. "It's downtime for me after a busy fall work schedule and I look forward to it the whole year, every year!"

"Spending time with family" and diving into "holiday treats and yummy food" are also favorites for Lopez, who is spending Christmas as a newlywed following her romantic nuptials to Ben Affleck in August.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> stars in Coach Feel Wonder campaign. Photo Credit: Anton Gottlob
Anton Gottlob

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In addition to the homey campaign, Coach is igniting the holiday magic with its first virtual shopping destination, modeled after its vintage stores and powered by experiential e-commerce platform Obsess.

The digital space will allow customers to explore themed rooms, shop the holiday collection, interact with the house's mascot Rexy to unlock giftable items and livestream their shopping session alongside friends and influencers.

Related Articles
Alicia Keys Athleta Collection interview
Alicia Keys Debuts New Athleta Holiday Collection: 'Wear Things That Make You Feel Good'
Kris Jenner Shutterfly partnership
Kris Jenner Says She 'Loves Everything' About the Holiday Season Ahead of New Gift-Giving Campaign
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
COACH INTRODUCES “I GOT IT FROM MY MOM” MOTHER’S DAY CAMPAIGN STARRING JENNIFER LOPEZ,
Jennifer Lopez Says 'Becoming a Mother Completely Changed My Life' in Coach's Mother's Day Campaign
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Jennifer Lopez Coach Spring 2020 Advertising Campaign
Jennifer Lopez's Debut Coach Campaign Is Here: See Exclusive On-Set Photos!  
Mariah Carey
All the Celebs and Companies Ready for Christmas Right Now
ed picks GG tout
Editors' Picks: Our Top Holiday Gifts
Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Porsha Williams
All Hail the Christmas Queens! Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Porsha Williams & More Christmas-Obsessed Stars
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Katie Holmes attends the kate spade new york Summer 2022 presentation during on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes Reveals Her Go-To Holiday Gift: It's 'Almost a Tradition Each Year'
Lifetime Christmas movies
See Lifetime's 35-Movie Holiday Slate Starring Reba McEntire, Jana Kramer, Tia Mowry and More
Nick Jonas/Instagram
Celebrity Christmas Trees: How Stars Are Decorating for the 2021 Holidays
Mariah Carey Christmas
Watch the Trailer to Mariah Carey's New Holiday Special: 'I Can't Not Celebrate Christmas'
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Walk Hand-in-Hand in L.A., Plus Simon Cowell, Terry Crews and More
Jeff Leatham x Williams-Sonoma Holiday Collection
The Kardashians' Longtime Florist and Christmas Decorator Jeff Leatham Unveils New Holiday Line