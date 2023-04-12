Jennifer Lopez Celebrates the 'Many Sides of Moms' as She Stars in New Coach Mother's Day Campaign

Jennifer Lopez carries around a list of impressive titles, from pop icon to beauty boss. But come May, she's ready to celebrate one very special role in her life: mom.

This year, the This Is Me…Now singer, 53, is not only celebrating Mother's Day, but she's doing so in style with Coach, with a new campaign honoring the dynamics of motherhood and the things in life that make us stronger.

"Coach is celebrating the many many sides of moms. Every child is unique and special in their own way and it's our nurturing that helps them blossom," Lopez tells PEOPLE exclusively on starring in the empowering spot photographed by Joshua Woods. "All we need is love and a Tabby bag," she adds.

The design (which Lopez notes "doesn't hurt" to add to a Mother's Day gift list) is one of two that's showcased in the Coach campaign, the second being the label's Rogue silhouette.

Joshua Woods for Coach

In the photos, Lopez models the pastel-hued classics with chic springtime looks. One snapshot shows the star standing tall in a denim dress, pink sandal heels and an egg-white crescent-shaped purse; another presents her in a floral-patterned outfit with a pink Rogue 25 bag adorned with stunning flower appliqués.

The garden-inspired photo shoot is accompanied with a series of clips in which the JLO Beauty founder opens up about being a parent.

That includes how she's passing down her learned lessons from her childhood to her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max. (Lopez also recently became a step mom to Ben Affleck's three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — after wedding the Air actor in August.)

"Everything about my upbringing informs me as a person and as a mother today — the things I learned about working hard, being a good person and following your dreams. All of those things that I learned when I was little that my mom and dad tried to teach me, I try to pass onto my kids as well," Lopez says in the campaign.

Though more than a decade in of being a mom, Lopez is still discovering new things, especially with two kids in their teens.

"Well I have teenagers now. You know everybody warns you about this stage in life," she says with a laugh. "And it's definitely different from when they were little, but you have to grow with your kids. They wind up teaching you, you evolve as a person 'cause you have to."

For Lopez, it's also all about finding the "balance of being a partner, a friend, a parent. To be able to know when to comfort them, when to be firm with them, when to set boundaries."

"That's really kind of the trick of motherhood," she notes.