Jennifer Lopez Celebrates the 'Many Sides of Moms' as She Stars in New Coach Mother's Day Campaign

The superstar, Coach global ambassador and mom of two opens up about motherhood and tells PEOPLE exclusively about her new ad with the designer brand

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 08:01 AM
Coach Mother’s Day Campaign honoring moms, starring Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Joshua Woods for Coach

Jennifer Lopez carries around a list of impressive titles, from pop icon to beauty boss. But come May, she's ready to celebrate one very special role in her life: mom.

This year, the This Is Me…Now singer, 53, is not only celebrating Mother's Day, but she's doing so in style with Coach, with a new campaign honoring the dynamics of motherhood and the things in life that make us stronger.

"Coach is celebrating the many many sides of moms. Every child is unique and special in their own way and it's our nurturing that helps them blossom," Lopez tells PEOPLE exclusively on starring in the empowering spot photographed by Joshua Woods. "All we need is love and a Tabby bag," she adds.

The design (which Lopez notes "doesn't hurt" to add to a Mother's Day gift list) is one of two that's showcased in the Coach campaign, the second being the label's Rogue silhouette.

Coach Mother’s Day Campaign honoring moms, starring Jennifer Lopez
Joshua Woods for Coach

In the photos, Lopez models the pastel-hued classics with chic springtime looks. One snapshot shows the star standing tall in a denim dress, pink sandal heels and an egg-white crescent-shaped purse; another presents her in a floral-patterned outfit with a pink Rogue 25 bag adorned with stunning flower appliqués.

The garden-inspired photo shoot is accompanied with a series of clips in which the JLO Beauty founder opens up about being a parent.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

That includes how she's passing down her learned lessons from her childhood to her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max. (Lopez also recently became a step mom to Ben Affleck's three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — after wedding the Air actor in August.)

"Everything about my upbringing informs me as a person and as a mother today — the things I learned about working hard, being a good person and following your dreams. All of those things that I learned when I was little that my mom and dad tried to teach me, I try to pass onto my kids as well," Lopez says in the campaign.

Though more than a decade in of being a mom, Lopez is still discovering new things, especially with two kids in their teens.

"Well I have teenagers now. You know everybody warns you about this stage in life," she says with a laugh. "And it's definitely different from when they were little, but you have to grow with your kids. They wind up teaching you, you evolve as a person 'cause you have to."

For Lopez, it's also all about finding the "balance of being a partner, a friend, a parent. To be able to know when to comfort them, when to be firm with them, when to set boundaries."

"That's really kind of the trick of motherhood," she notes.

Related Articles
Watch Howie Mandel Struggle to Shave Tom Sandoval's Mustache Off: 'Really Trying to Get Me Canceled'
Watch Howie Mandel Struggle to Shave Tom Sandoval's Mustache Off: 'Really Trying to Get Me Canceled'
Say Yes to the Dress
Everything You Need to Know About the 'Say Yes to the Dress' Consultants at Kleinfeld Bridal (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez Posts Throwback Make-Up Free Selfie
Selena Gomez's Latest Makeup-Free Selfie Has a Hilarious Twist: 'What Do We Do?'
Paulina Porizkova Wears Nothing but ‘Sunshine and a Smile’ in Nude Makeup-Free Instagram
Paulina Porizkova Wears Nothing but 'Sunshine and a Smile' in Nude Makeup-Free Instagram
Jennifer Garner,
Jennifer Garner Got a Chic Bob Haircut but Admits She's Already Growing It Back Out
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks: Photos
The Mother. Jennifer Lopez as "The Mother" in The Mother.
Jennifer Lopez Is Mother! See Her Return to Action in Trailer for Netflix's 'The Mother' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0l0x_p6_j/. Brooklyn Beckham /Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Gush Over Each Other on Anniversary: 'Here's to Many More'
Christina Aguilera Shares Tips and Tricks for Oral Sex
Christina Aguilera Rocks NSFW Manicure While Talking About Her Sex Life: 'Open to Interpretation'
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances Around in Her Bikini While Joking About Her Age: ‘Hot as Ever’
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Makeup-Free Video Dancing Around in Her Bikini: 'Hot as Ever'
Paulina Porizkova Celebrates Her 58th Birthday with a Makeup-Free ‘Bad Selfie’ and a Trip with Her ‘Favorite People’
Paulina Porizkova Celebrates 58th Birthday with Makeup-Free Selfies Alongside Her 'Favorite People'
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
The Beckhams Celebrate Son Brooklyn's First Wedding Anniversary to Nicola Peltz: 'We Love You'
The Beckhams Celebrate Son Brooklyn's First Wedding Anniversary to Nicola Peltz: 'We Love You'
Kimberly Williams-Paisley (L) and Brad Paisley attend the 2021 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's gala on October 23, 2021 in New York City
Brad Paisley Gives Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley an Easter Manicure — See the Results!
Selena Gomez coat TOUT
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston Are Wearing Long, Layerable Coats for Spring in Totally Different Ways
Vera Bradley Amazon Deals Tout
400+ Vera Bradley Deals Were Just Released at Amazon for the Weekend, and Prices Start at $7