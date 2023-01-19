Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Gold at 'Shotgun Wedding' Los Angeles Premiere — See the Red Carpet Photo

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the premiere of her latest wedding rom-com in gold!

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old star attended the Los Angeles premiere for the Prime Video film out Jan. 27, dressed in a tan-colored see-through dress adorned with matching gold crystals.

The long gown was the center of attention as Lopez posed on the red carpet, wearing the dress with her hair slicked back in a tall bun and accessorizing the look with oversized earrings.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds, 46, Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy that follows Lopez, alongside Josh Duhamel, 50, as they bring their families together for a destination wedding. According to its logline, as the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet after arriving at the location, the pair are forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

Duhamel told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) in March that he "had one of the most fun times ever making" the film thanks to the Marry Me actress.

amazon prime

"J.Lo is, like, a ... she is a boss. In the best way," the actor said when asked who was more intimidating between Lopez and his The Thing About Pam costar Renée Zellweger, 53, whom he said was "like a sweet little Texas girl," at the premiere of his crime-drama series in Los Angeles.

"I had one of the most fun times ever making that movie," Duhamel continued, calling their Dominican Republic filming location "one of the most beautiful places in the world."

And, to boot, "It's [a] funny bonkers movie," Duhamel said.

Shotgun Wedding is scheduled to be released on Jan. 27 on Prime Video.