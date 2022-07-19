Jennifer Lopez's Other Wedding Dress Revealed! The Details on the Look She Saved for 'Many Years'

Jennifer Lopez wore two romantic designs for her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck over the weekend

Jennifer Lopez's Sleeveless Wedding Dress She Saved 'for So Many Years' Is Alexander McQueen; https://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/p/alexander-mcqueen-floral-jacquard-full-skirt-gown-prod103780205

Jennifer Lopez's wedding day style details continue to come to light.

Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas over the weekend, pulling together their bride and groom style from their own closets. A rep for Alexander McQueen confirmed to PEOPLE the superstar singer's sleeveless textured gown was in fact a design from the British label.

The textured full-skirted dress features floral jacquard detailing, a fitted bodice and a jewel neckline, and at one point retailed for $5,175 at Bergdorf Goodman.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez revealed as she showed off the timeless design in an emotional clip shared Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter announcing her nuptials to Affleck.

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton also posted the sweet clip on his Instagram, writing, "Last minute feelings before the wedding."

What "old movie" Lopez first obtained the dress from remains a mystery. Many fans and social media users did muse that the look was giving Mary Fiore vibes from The Wedding Planner.

Lopez also shared in her wedding recap that Affleck, 49, wore a white tuxedo jacket from his own archives.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter, adding, "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Lopez also thanked the Little White Wedding Chapel "for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room," and called the intimate affair "the best night of our lives."

Lopez changed into a high-fashion Zuhair Murad bridal gown at Vegas' iconic Little White Wedding Chapel to exchange their "I Dos." The white lace, off-the-shoulder design featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. She added a matching veil with lace trim to complete her look.

As for her glam, she collaborated with her hairstylist Appleton on a look he calls "less Vegas and more timeless."

"We felt the hair shouldn't be overly done," Appleton told Vogue. "I pulled back the front of the hair on either side to keep the face open — still with the illusion of the hair being down. The technique was all about getting a gorgeous, luxe finish to the hair. I wanted an effortless, flowy feeling—that when she walked, the hair bounced."

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before their planned ceremony and ultimately split.

Affleck later wed actress Jennifer Garner with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Lopez married Grammy-award winner Marc Anthony in 2004. The exes are parents to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

In 2021, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship. Affleck proposed to Lopez in April of last year with a gorgeous green diamond ring, a color that is particularly symbolic to her.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," she shared at the time. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

As for their second shot at love, Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this year that the couple is "smarter" now.