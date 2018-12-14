That J.Lo Glow! Jennifer Lopez Will Launch Her Own Skincare Line Next Year

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the beauty industry.

The 49-year-old actress, singer and businesswoman has launched 26 fragrances over the span of 16 years (her first being the iconic Glow by J.Lo in 2002!) and jumped into the cosmetic world earlier this year with her own makeup collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics. Now, fans will be able to get their hands on the secret behind her flawless complexion, as Lopez announced her plans on taking things one step further with the launch of her own skincare line coming in late 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Second Act star revealed the exciting news during a speaking engagement in N.Y.C. with The Wing’s head of culture and diversity Yari Blanco, who asked her the question of how she keeps her skin looking so beautiful, on Dec. 12.

Christopher Polk/Getty

“I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out,” Lopez said at the event, as reported by Refinery29. “It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”

Tory Williams for The Wing

RELATED PHOTOS: The 10 Most Shocking Celebrity Hair Changes of 2018

When asked about her own skin regimen, the star replied, “I get that question a lot, especially as I get older. I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles.”

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Lopez just opened up to PEOPLE in this week’s cover story about how she manages to look so fabulous in her late forties.

“I sum it all up as trying to live a healthy lifestyle,” she revealed.

“I’m just trying to take care for myself,” Lopez, who turns 50 next July, added. “I think I’m hangin’ on!”

She also attributes her J.Lo glow to using certain skincare products religiously. “[I use] glycolic acid to get that healthy glow and clear skin,” Lopez told PEOPLE in 2016. “I never go to bed without taking my makeup off, [and I use] night creams to keep my skin hydrated. As for daytime, SPF is k-e-y.”