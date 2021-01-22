Jennifer Lopez Wore a Silk Face Mask With Her Inauguration Outfit — and We Found a $17 Lookalike on Amazon
It looks classy and it’s great for your skin
President Biden's Inauguration Day was filled with stunning style moments. From Michelle Obama's belted monochrome outfit to Lady Gaga's symbolic dove brooch to poet Amanda Gorman's head-to-toe Prada ensemble, statements were made (and looks were definitely served).
Beyond the outfits, even the face masks were glamorous. One of our favorite styles was from Jennifer Lopez, who paired her all-white Chanel look with a classy silk face covering — and we found a similar option on Amazon.
While Lopez's exact Masqd face mask is no longer in stock, you can get the look with the Roseward Silk Face Mask. Made out of 100 percent mulberry silk, the best-selling face mask comes in 12 colors (including white, black, pink, and silver) and has adjustable ear straps, plus a filter pocket. The mask has over 1,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it's "honestly so comfortable and chic."
Buy It! Roseward Silk Face Mask, White, $16.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Roseward Silk Face Mask, Light Purple, $16.99; amazon.com
In addition to loving the way it looks and feels, customers rave that the mask is gentle on their skin and has even stopped breakouts due to constant mask wearing.
"Acne prone people, this is the mask for you," one shopper wrote. "I work full time in healthcare so I spend 40 hours a week wearing an itchy N95 mask, causing breakouts, irritating my already existing cystic acne…this is a game changer! I know it's a little expensive, but the material is so silky and soft and lightweight — it feels like nothing is on your face."
Lopez isn't the only one hopping on the silk mask trend — a handful of stars like Adele, Priyanka Chopra, and Nina Dobrev have turned to Discover Night's silk masks, and Chrissy Teigen recently wore a leopard print silk covering from Slip.
Buy It! Discover Night Silk Face Mask, $55, discovernight.com
Buy It! Slip Double Sided Silk Face Covering, $39; amazon.com
A face mask that looks good and won't irritate your skin? No need to convince us any further. Check out more silk face masks on Amazon here.
- Jennifer Lopez Wore a Silk Face Mask With Her Inauguration Outfit — and We Found a $17 Lookalike on Amazon
- This ‘Heavenly Soft’ Sweater Is One of the Most-Loved Styles on Amazon This Week — and It’s Just $34
- The Internet Is Obsessed with Michelle Obama's Inauguration Day Coat — and We Found a $65 Dupe
- Best Buy Has Roomba Vacuums, Sony Headphones, and More Up to 50% Off Right Now