Jennifer Lopez Wore a Silk Face Mask With Her Inauguration Outfit — and We Found a $17 Lookalike on Amazon

Beyond the outfits, even the face masks were glamorous. One of our favorite styles was from Jennifer Lopez, who paired her all-white Chanel look with a classy silk face covering — and we found a similar option on Amazon.

While Lopez's exact Masqd face mask is no longer in stock, you can get the look with the Roseward Silk Face Mask. Made out of 100 percent mulberry silk, the best-selling face mask comes in 12 colors (including white, black, pink, and silver) and has adjustable ear straps, plus a filter pocket. The mask has over 1,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it's "honestly so comfortable and chic."

In addition to loving the way it looks and feels, customers rave that the mask is gentle on their skin and has even stopped breakouts due to constant mask wearing.

"Acne prone people, this is the mask for you," one shopper wrote. "I work full time in healthcare so I spend 40 hours a week wearing an itchy N95 mask, causing breakouts, irritating my already existing cystic acne…this is a game changer! I know it's a little expensive, but the material is so silky and soft and lightweight — it feels like nothing is on your face."

