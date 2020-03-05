Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Figure in Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit While Enjoying a Beach Day

Jennifer Lopez is feeling herself!

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old superstar soaked up some sun and flaunted her figure in a sexy, white one-piece swimsuit, sharing a series of posts from her beach day with her fans on social media.

“No one likes a shady beach… 🌤 📷@lacarba,” Lopez captioned a post on her Instagram, which featured a montage of photos and a video that showed close-up details of the swimsuit while the star smiled for the camera with the sunlight beaming on her face.

She also teased the post on her Instagram Story, uploading a selfie and then two shots that showed off the swimsuit’s crotchet detail, captioning all of her beach day content: “New post!”

The “Dinero” singer paired her look with a straw sunhat, bedazzled sunglasses and some statement bracelets. The star also showed off her stunning engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Fans were quick to comment on Lopez’s sunny snapshots, telling the star she was “glowing” and that she looked “amazing.”

“You look stunning as usual !! ✨ This is what you deserve for working hard. 🌞,” one fan wrote, while model Megan Pormer added, “A queen who has forever changed the standards for all women around the world 🙏❤️.”

“Gorgeous queen! Stunning like always❤️❤️❤️i love you so much #queen,” another follower added.

Earlier this week, the icon wowed fans when she stepped out wearing a new version of her internet-breaking Versace jungle dress — this time as a pair of pants, matching shirt and purse.

Lopez was snapped outside the Soho Beach House in Miami wearing the $1,125 jungle-print silk shirt, $925 pants and bag from the Italian fashion label’s Spring 2020 collection. She completed the look with a pair of white Versace sneakers.

The new outfit is just one in a series of adaptations of the “naked” Versace Jungle Dress, which first appeared in 2000 when Lopez wore it to the Grammy Awards.

The sheer green gown with its deep plunging neckline became a red carpet sensation and was recently brought back to life when Lopez made a surprise appearance at the Versace Spring 2020 show in Milan in September.

She closed the show while wearing an updated version of the dress, nearly 20 years after its original debut — breaking the internet once again with the jaw-dropping look. Later in the year, the pop star turned heads again when she closed her SNL monologue wearing the dress.

Lopez also wore Versace during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.