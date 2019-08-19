Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Figure in a One-Piece Swimsuit: '#JulyBaby'

Jennifer Lopez is reminiscing about her It’s My Party tour.

Lopez, 50, showed off her toned figure in a photo taken while she was soaking up some sun in a high-cut one-piece swimsuit during her tour stop in Malaga, Spain.

“I ♥️summertime #julybaby#leoseason,” she shared on Instagram.

The singer previously shared a photo in the deep v-cut suit while prepping for her Malaga It’s My Party show.

“3 more shows to go… soaking in every moment…☀️☀️☀️ #itsmypartytour#asummeriwillneverforget See you tonight Malaga!!!!,” she wrote at the time.

Lopez finished up her birthday tour last weekend with her final show on August 11 in Russia. While awaiting her return, her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, shared a sexy photo of his love on social media.

The former New York Yankees slugger, 44, celebrated his fiancée for all of her accomplishments. “Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go,” Rodriguez captioned the post. “Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home! #SeeYouSoon #Macha13.”

In the photo, Lopez wears dark sunglasses and a white bikini on the beach as she shows off her toned abs.

The “I’m Real” singer headed to Russia after other tour stops in Egypt, Turkey, and Israel. For her performance in Israel, Rodriguez and their children — her twins Max and Emma, 11, and his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 — joined in on the travels.

The athlete previously brought their blended family to see Lopez perform in her native New York City at Madison Square Garden in July.

The couple began dating in February 2017 and were engaged in the Bahamas in March of this year.