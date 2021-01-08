The star, 51, flaunted her famous curves while enjoying a relaxing day by the beach

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Figure in Cheeky Swimsuit While Paddleboarding in Turks & Caicos

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying some fun in the sun after celebrating the launch of JLo Beauty at the start of the new year.

The actress, singer and beauty mogul, 51, flaunted her curves in a cheeky, high-rise black one-piece swimsuit while she spent the day paddleboarding in the ocean on the island of Turks & Caicos. When she got out of the water, Lopez was also seen wearing a flowing white cover-up dress over her swimsuit as she sat on the sand and appeared to meditate while facing the sea.

The "In The Morning" singer showed off another sultry swimsuit moment on Instagram that had plenty of her friends and fans leaving her flame emojis in the comments. With her sand-covered butt facing the camera, Lopez modeled a sparkly burgundy bikini, a matching Dior bucket hat and oversized sunglasses.

"Beach bum 🏖 #GodsLight ☀️," Lopez captioned the sexy shot.

Earlier this week, Lopez displayed her new year's motivation as she documented her latest sweat session on social media.

“Monday morning!! #2021 Let’s get it!!!” she wrote alongside a photograph of herself lifting at the gym. In the image, Lopez wore a strappy white top and a pair of black leggings.

Her mantra for the new year? "Dream on,” she shared with fans. “Our future is bright!!!” the star wrote alongside a post from her New Year's Rockin Eve performance, which included an electric rendition of Aerosmith's “Dream On.”

“2021 is going to bring endless opportunities for all of us to make our dreams a reality. A dream to band together and make this virus go away. A dream to be a more unified world. This felt like the perfect song to kick off 2021 and I’m so humbled and excited to have sung it last night,” she continued. “#HappyNewYear everybody.”

Lopez's 2021 kicked off with the launch of her namesake skincare brand, JLo Beauty, available now at JLoBeauty.com and Jan. 14 at Sephora and Amazon.

