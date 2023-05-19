Jennifer Lopez Shares the Secret to Her Signature Glow in a Fascinating Instagram Reel

Jennifer Lopez doesn't take her glow lightly.

The actress, singer and JLo Beauty businesswoman, 53, knows a thing or two when it comes to having radiant skin. Now she's letting fans in on her rather meticulous (and fascinating) contour and highlight technique.

On Thursday, The Mother actress shared an Instagram Reel showing her three-step routine for her "daily glow."

In the video, Lopez starts off by rubbing a generous amount of her That JLo Glow serum on her face.

The next steps get a little tricky (kind of): She dabbles in a jar of her brand's cream and dots her cheekbones, chin, forehead and undereyes with the moisturizer.

She applies the same amount of bronzer and highlighter (from JLo Beauty's That Star Filter complexion boosters) in the same detailed manner, adding a bit of shimmer to the tip of her nose and cupid's bow.

The fun part: blend all together for that snatched and glistening look.

Lopez, wearing a plush robe and gold hoop earrings in the video, admires her work at the end of the clip and gives the camera a few fierce poses.

She set the tutorial to her hit single "On the Floor (ft. Pitbull)."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Earlier this month, Lopez gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at how she glammed up for the Los Angeles premiere of her new action-packed Netflix film The Mother, following her fashionable press tour in New York City.

"I wanted to keep the makeup feeling sexy [and] sultry with a subtle edge when it came to the eye makeup to tie in with the character," she said on the inspiration behind her makeup.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Grammy-nominated artist added that creating her own line has catered to all of her beauty needs, saying, "With all the traveling that I do, it makes me realize that since launching JLo Beauty over two years ago, there's been a huge difference in how long my beauty prep takes."