Jennifer Lopez Shares the Secret to Her Signature Glow in a Fascinating Instagram Reel

"Dot, blend and glow," wrote the superstar on Instagram of her contouring and highlighting routine

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023 05:25 PM
Jenner Lopez Makeup
Photo: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez doesn't take her glow lightly.

The actress, singer and JLo Beauty businesswoman, 53, knows a thing or two when it comes to having radiant skin. Now she's letting fans in on her rather meticulous (and fascinating) contour and highlight technique.

On Thursday, The Mother actress shared an Instagram Reel showing her three-step routine for her "daily glow."

In the video, Lopez starts off by rubbing a generous amount of her That JLo Glow serum on her face.

The next steps get a little tricky (kind of): She dabbles in a jar of her brand's cream and dots her cheekbones, chin, forehead and undereyes with the moisturizer.

She applies the same amount of bronzer and highlighter (from JLo Beauty's That Star Filter complexion boosters) in the same detailed manner, adding a bit of shimmer to the tip of her nose and cupid's bow.

The fun part: blend all together for that snatched and glistening look.

Lopez, wearing a plush robe and gold hoop earrings in the video, admires her work at the end of the clip and gives the camera a few fierce poses.

She set the tutorial to her hit single "On the Floor (ft. Pitbull)."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Mother" - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Earlier this month, Lopez gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at how she glammed up for the Los Angeles premiere of her new action-packed Netflix film The Mother, following her fashionable press tour in New York City.

"I wanted to keep the makeup feeling sexy [and] sultry with a subtle edge when it came to the eye makeup to tie in with the character," she said on the inspiration behind her makeup.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Grammy-nominated artist added that creating her own line has catered to all of her beauty needs, saying, "With all the traveling that I do, it makes me realize that since launching JLo Beauty over two years ago, there's been a huge difference in how long my beauty prep takes."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Achieves Her 'Bronx Beauty Glow' in New Instagram Video
Jennifer Lopez Shows Exactly How to Embody Her 'Bronx Goddess Glow' — Gold Hoops and All
Jennifer Lopez getting ready for the premiere of The Mother at her home in Los Angeles, CA May 10th 2023
See Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Prep for the L.A. Premiere of 'The Mother' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face Before Doing Her 'Sultry and Ethereal' Met Gala Makeup
Best Moisturizers with SPF
The 9 Best Moisturizers with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
https://www.instagram.com/p/CruT8_wsup5/. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
See All the Behind-the-Scenes Details of Jennifer Lopez's Show-Stopping Met Gala Look
SPF makeup
The 12 Best Makeup with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Cleansing Balms
The 12 Best Cleansing Balms of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Jennifer Lopez Wears Only ‘Ben’ Necklace and Towel as She's Makeup Free in New Skincare Video
Jennifer Lopez Wears Only Her 'BEN' Necklace and Towel as She Goes Makeup-Free in Skincare Video 
These are the 10 Best Huda Products of 2022
These are the 10 Best Huda Beauty Products of 2023
Best Vitamin C Serums
The 13 Best Vitamin C Serums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammy Makeup Was Done Entirely Using Drugstore Makeup
Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre on a blue background next to a headshot of Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Beauty Line Is So Good, She Uses These Products "Every Single Day"
Tested Setting Powders
The 6 Best Setting Powders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best tinted moisturizers
The 11 Best Tinted Moisturizers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Jones Road Beauty Products
The Best Jones Road Beauty Products of 2023
Best Rare Beauty Products
These Are the Best Rare Beauty Products Worth Buying from the Line