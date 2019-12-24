Jennifer Lopez Shares Sexy Photo in Two-Piece Red Workout Set: ‘Baby It’s Warm Outside’

Lady in red!

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her physique in a red two-piece athleisure ensemble as she soaks up the sun in Miami, Florida this Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the Hustlers star, 50, shared a sexy photo of herself on Instagram posing alongside a red Porsche writing “Baby, it’s warm outside ❤️.”

Lopez styled the look with round metal sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek top bun.

The singer/actress added the hashtags “#ChristmasInMiami” and the witty pun “#ChristmasEveSleigh” while giving her fiancé Alex Rodriguez a photo credit for taking the snap.

Rodriguez shared the post on his own page captioning it, “My favorite gift is the one in red 🎁😍🔥”

Lopez also shared a glimpse of her Christmas Eve, sharing a photo of her breakfast of French toast and coffee on her Instagram Story.

“Merry Christmas Eve morning!!!” she wrote over the shot.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Rodriguez, 44, has captured a moment for his wife-to-be.

On Sunday, Rodriguez posted two videos from behind-the-scenes of Lopez’s rehearsals for her upcoming Super Bowl LIV performance, which she’ll co-headline with pop star Shakira on Feb. 2, 2020.

The first post includes a smiling Lopez among a small crowd of young dancers in a parking lot, likely during a break in fine-tuning choreography for her set. Rodriguez wins over the excitable children by delivering some much-needed treats.

“All they wanted was a little ice cream 🍦❤️ #superbowlrehearsals,” he captioned the video, in which he says to the camera, “Who wants some ice cream, baby?”

Later, Rodriguez shared another video, this time a clip of Lopez free-style dancing as she felt the music, with “Move Ya Body” by Nina Sky playing in the background.

The supportive soon-to-be-husband captioned the video, joking, “This is how I feel about Christmas shopping ❤️ Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 💚”

Lopez — who’s had a busy year that included a Golden Globe nomination for her acting work in Hustlers — opened up last month about her excitement for the live NFL gig.

“I am excited,” she told Robert Pattinson as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl.”

Lopez said being asked to perform at the major event, which will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, is more than just a milestone in her career, but also a step forward for representing the Latinx culture in mainstream entertainment.

“I think it’s important in this day and age,” she said, “for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary.”