Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pictures of Her Wedding Dresses and Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez had a lot to celebrate as 2022 came to a close — including her weddings to Ben Affleck. To ring in 2023, the Marry Me star shared a recap video of her favorite moments of the year, including some never-before-seen pictures of her wedding looks and her engagement ring.

Included in Lopez's montage of the year — which she called "one of the best years yet" — were a couple closeups of her green engagement ring that Affleck used to pop the question in April. When she officially shared the news last year, she revealed in her On the JLo newsletter, "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

But it was later in the video where Lopez, 53, really narrowed in on her biggest events of the year: her intimate Las Vegas wedding in July and her Georgia wedding in August.

The This Is Me…Now singer showed off pictures in her wedding-wear in Las Vegas, including a few snaps in her Zuhair Murad wedding gown alongside Affleck, 50, in his black and white tux. Lopez also donned an Alexander McQueen gown for her Vegas nuptials that she'd been holding onto for the right moment.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez revealed as she showed off the timeless design in an emotional clip shared in her On the JLo newsletter in July.

In August, Lopez and Affleck had a whole wedding weekend in Georgia to celebrate their love with friends and family. From their family outing in Savannah all the way through to the wedding ceremony and reception, Lopez wore a number of high-fashion looks — which she shared again on Instagram (as well as what looks to be some fittings!).

Three Ralph Lauren gowns were part of Lopez's big day, including a turtleneck column dress with more than 1,000 handkerchiefs attached to it for her to walk down the aisle in. Lopez later changed into a chandelier pearl gown, which featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. 30 artisans worked to hand-embroider the one-of-a-kind, open-back design across 700 hours.

The bride's third custom Ralph Lauren gown featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes. She shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of fitting the hood and modeling it with her husband by her side.

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before their planned ceremony and ultimately split.

Affleck later wed actress Jennifer Garner with whom he shares three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Lopez married Grammy-award winner Marc Anthony in 2004. The exes are parents to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

In 2021, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez told PEOPLE last year about the couple's second shot at love. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."