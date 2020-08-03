Jennifer Lopez Shares a Glowing Makeup-Free 'Morning Face' Selfie

If there's anyone that can look absolutely flawless when they roll out of bed in the morning, it's Jennifer Lopez. And the star proved just that when she snapped a gorgeous barefaced selfie over the weekend.

Lopez, 51, wore a plush white monogrammed robe as she sat in front of a window for the pic. She tossed her hair (which looked to be in its air dried, natural wavy form) over to one side and appeared to not have one bit of makeup on her skin.

"Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace," Lopez captioned the photo shared on her Instagram.

Fans filled the comments of the star's post with lots of love, with many calling her an "ageless beauty." One person wrote, "she woke up like this 😩🔥."

Another fan said: "😍😍😍 I love your natural beauty 💚."

Lopez previously told PEOPLE that she prioritizes her zzz's, so it's no wonder that she looks extra-well rested in her Sunday morning selfie.

Image zoom J Lo/Instagram

“I try to always to get as much sleep as I can so that I can start the day well rested and do my morning meditation and affirmations,” the star said.

She also makes sure to treat her skin well as she gets older.