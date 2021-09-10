Jennifer Lopez posted a series of snaps from her trip to Venice, where she's attending the Venice Film Festival with boyfriend Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Says She's 'Back on the Block' in Glam Photos as She and Ben Affleck Hit Venice

Jennifer Lopez has returned to Italy.

The singer, 52, posted a series of three glam shots on Instagram Thursday up in Venice, showing off her beauty look. In the first shot, Lopez looks off to the side with her highlighted waves falling around her shoulders as she rocks a simple black top, a nude lip and a smokey eye.

The second image has Lopez working the same angle, but flashing a wide grin, while the third and final picture in her post shows the Hustlers star looking straight into an iPhone preparing to take her photo.

"Back on the block 🖤 #Venice 🇮🇹," Lopez wrote in the caption, where she tagged her own beauty brand, JLo Beauty, plus stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, nail artist Tom Bachik, hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Her latest post comes not long after Lopez landed in Italy for the Venice Film Festival. Lopez arrived in Venice Thursday with boyfriend Ben Affleck, whose film The Last Duel premieres at the festival Friday.

Affleck, 49, wrote The Last Duel with longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon. The two star in the Ridley Scott-directed film alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver.

Lopez and Affleck were photographed arriving in Venice Thursday, where they were spotted riding on a private boat taxi together. Earlier this summer, the couple traveled to the Amalfi Coast shortly after jetting off to France to celebrate Lopez's birthday. While in Italy, they were photographed aboard a yacht together and seen strolling through Capri.

Affleck and Lopez — who were engaged from 2002 through 2004 before splitting that year — have rekindled their romance this year after Lopez split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. She and the Good Will Hunting actor have been linked since April, and a source told PEOPLE in July that the two stars were getting serious.

"This is not a summer fling. They are planning a future together," the source said at the time. "They have serious talks about how they can make it all work. Between their relationship, their kids and jobs, they know it will be tricky to balance it all."

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck is dad to daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.