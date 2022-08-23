Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress and Glam from Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez amped up her glam for her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck.

While the Marry Me star hasn't revealed her full bridal wardrobe quite yet, she posted a teaser on her Instagram Tuesday, which linked to her On the JLo newsletter and shared that details would be coming for fans. In the closeup of the bride's glam, Lopez's face is covered with a sheer, tulle veil.

Beneath her veil, there's a glimpse of the singer's wedding makeup, which appears to be her signature glowy look but turned up a notch. Her eyes are smoky with full lashes and a bright highlight in the corners.

Lopez's lips are neutral but shimmery, making her overall look classic and elegant. The look paired perfectly with her one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren dress. The head-turning design appears to feature a feathered high-neck, open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing.

For more on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebration, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

"First peek at my wedding looks," the star captioned the photo linking out to her website OnTheJlo.com.

After tying the knot last month in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials during a weekend of festivities at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve, where they exchanged vows during a 45-minute ceremony in front of 135 friends and family members.

For her first wedding in Las Vegas, Lopez kept her glam look simple and elegant. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, told Vogue that they were looking to achieve a truly timeless look.

"We felt the hair shouldn't be overly done," Appleton told the outlet. "I pulled back the front of the hair on either side to keep the face open—still with the illusion of the hair being down. The technique was all about getting a gorgeous, luxe finish to the hair. I wanted an effortless, flowy feeling—that when she walked, the hair bounced," he added.

He also didn't want Lopez's hair to overtake the dresses she chose, telling Vogue that the hair should be "complementing" the clothes and not vice versa.

The star wore a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves and sweetheart neckline. The dress from the Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring Summer 2023 Collection features a corset bodice, fishtail train and matching veil.

On The JLO

Lopez also sported a cute sleeveless white dress, which she modeled in a video from her dressing room. "I feel amazing. I'm so excited," she said in the clip. "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

The dresses were just simple enough to match the vintage vibe Appleton wanted for her hair, which he achieved with a "classic blowout" before adding volume with a three-inch barrel curling iron.

Appleton posted a selfie with the Halftime star during their "wedding glam" session on Instagram right after the big day, gushing over his part in the nuptials. "Out of all the events and crazy glams we have had, this definitely was the most special. Congratulations Jen and Ben!" he captioned the post.

On The JLO

For her wedding day makeup look in Las Vegas, Lopez went for what she does best: glowy skin and a smokey eye. She kept it simple with a dewy face with rosy cheeks. Her smokey eye was more of a brown and purple base than shades of gray, warming up the whole look. Everything came together with a neutral lip with a hint of gloss.

Nail artist Tom Bachik also kept Lopez's mani neutral glam for her big day, using Bio Seaweed Gel's Are You Shore? The cool tone kept her hands elegant — and gave her the perfect platform to show off her rock the morning after. Bachik shared the color he chose on Instagram the next day, calling Lopez's bedroom selfie a "sunday mood."

"Bennifer" (Lopez and Affleck's couple nickname) first started dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. However, after postponing their wedding, they eventually parted ways.

The couple rekindled their relationship last year, with Lopez telling PEOPLE, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things." Affleck proposed to Lopez last April with a symbolic green diamond ring.

After tying the knot, the new Mrs. Affleck showed off her wedding ring in an Instagram shot. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the photo, referencing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" lyrics.